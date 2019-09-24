PAG Investments Acquires Self-Storage Facility in Endicott, NY

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAG Investments, a New York City-based real estate investment and management firm announced the purchase of Heritage Self Storage, the first investment in their newly launched self-storage platform.

Heritage is a 109,813-square-foot, full-service storage facility with 570 units, located in Endicott, NY. It offers a mix of self-storage and commercial storage units, and is the only such climate-controlled facility within a 6-mile radius. The facility also includes a 200-vehicle lot and is situated on a well-maintained 13.89-acre parcel at 301 Glendale Drive in Broome County.

“We are pleased with the addition of the Heritage Self Storage facility to our portfolio. We plan on making physical upgrades to the existing systems and bringing our Endicott facility up to the standards of PAG Investment’s properties,” said Gershon Alexander, principal.

The transaction was spearheaded by Robert Streicher, sales consultant at Striker Investment Realty, who represented the seller. “The property has garnered a long line of suitors, and PAG was a natural fit,” said Streicher.

PAG Investments is a privately-held real estate investment firm headquartered in New York City. PAG is focused on the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail, industrial, self-storage and office properties in the northeast and mid-Atlantic. PAG has an excellent track record in the ownership and management of real estate assets and seeks to create value for investors, partners, and the communities in which we work and live.

