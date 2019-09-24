Voleo Doubles Registered User Base with Google’s Digital Strategy Program

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voleo Trading Systems Inc. (TRAD: TSX-V) (“Voleo”, the “Company”), provides a further update on user acquisition as it reaches the three month milestone with Google’s Digital Strategy program .



Voleo has been advertising through Universal App Campaigns since mid-June and has more than doubled its registered user base over that period. Thomas Beattie, CEO of Voleo, commented, “Voleo has surpassed eight thousand registered users in the United States, which more than doubles the base we had just three months ago. Google’s paid traffic kicked off the biggest cycle of customer-facing app changes since our initial soft-launch. The company now has a significant base of both organic and paid signups and is onboarding customers by deepening engagement from first login. Rapid, data-driven deployment will further strengthen conversion.”

To support new registrants Voleo has also brought on its first full-time customer activation and support manager. The primary objectives are to onboard new customers and provide them with guidance to accelerate growth. Providing direct access to a dedicated team member establishes trust and affirms the company’s commitment to best-in-class customer service.

As part of its strategy to open new acquisition channels, Voleo has initiated advertising and Voleo’s CEO is appearing as a guest speaker on podcasts that are aligned with the company’s vision this month. These podcasts extend our message to more targeted audiences in the US and are supplementing current digital marketing initiatives. Voleo will be featured on 2 Frugal Dudes , His & Her Money , APM Marketplace and This is Uncomfortable . Incremental platforms are being added to capture leads that best reflect desirable user attributes.

Earlier this month, Voleo’s CEO was in Chicago for both FinXTech and the CUNA Technology Conference. B2B pilots are being pursued with financial institutions to help them engage with their customers and members to provide those individuals with opportunities to build wealth.

About Voleo Trading Systems Inc.

Voleo is a mobile fintech company that is transforming the retail investing space through its powerful, collaborative investing platform. Voleo's equity trading platform operates on native iOS and Android devices, as well as a companion web application. Voleo has increased retail investor participation in the stock market by breaking down barriers to entry, facilitating trust and improving financial literacy. The product is being white-labeled by major financial institutions around the world as an innovative product to engage, retain and acquire retail customers.

For more information on Voleo, please visit our Investor Relations website at ir.myvoleo.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE VOLEO BOARD

“Thomas Beattie”

Chief Executive Officer

Voleo is part of the King & Bay group of companies. King & Bay is a merchant bank that specializes in identifying, funding, developing and supporting growth opportunities in the technology, resource, aviation, and sectors.

For further information regarding this press release, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

KIN Communications Inc.

Caleb Jeffries, VP, Investor Relations

1-866-684-6730

investor.relations@myvoleo.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or Voleo Trading Systems Inc’s (the “Company”) future performance and the integration of cryptocurrency trading. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Voleo believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this release should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, or as of the date specified in the documents incorporated by reference into this release, as the case may be. In particular, this release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, but not limited to: expectations as to future operations of the Company, future market trends, growth opportunities, the Company’s go to market strategy, future partnerships, new initiatives and innovations of the Company, product offerings, the expected operations and performance of the Company’s business, expected user growth, and the timing of key development milestones.

With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this release, the Company has made assumptions regarding, among other thing: the accuracy, reliability and applicability of the Company’s business model; the timely receipt of governmental approvals, including the receipt of approval from regulators in Canada and the United States; the timely commencement of operations by the Company and the success of such operations; the ability of the Company to implement its business plan as intended; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where the Company will carry on business or have operations; the impact of competition; and the availability of financing to execute the business plan. The Company has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements provided in this release in order to provide investors with a more complete perspective on the Company’s current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive and it would be unreasonable to rely on any such forward-looking statements and information as creating any legal rights, that the statements and information are not guarantees and may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ (and may differ materially) and objectives and strategies may differ or change from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements or information as a result of various factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company is not under any duty and do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release or to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in the Company’s expectations and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.