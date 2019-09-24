Tamino Minerals, Inc. Update

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Tamino" or the "Company" (OTC Markets: TINO) -- The Company has prepared a Summary of Events to present to the FGR, Fiscalia General de la Republica, to update them on our latest achievements, and will be presented to them in the near future.

Ongoing Investigations

Price per share and Volume has increased significantly, but we are still waiting on our largest shareholders to contact us. The company has had a bad experience with shareholders that haven’t been responsible, nor stepped to the plate to fund our Exploration Program, even when they have enjoyed significant share price appreciation. It may sound far-fetched, as if a US Government Agency or an American Business Group is utilizing espionage to stop funding. Our efforts have been going on since the Q1/2013.

Mexico is currently in dire straits and requires job creation desperately. North America has shifted to invest only in the United States of America, leaving Mexico’s NAFTA agreement in a forgotten gray area.

We want to specify that some shareholders have been quite sarcastic and have brought up the fact that we haven’t advanced the company’s exploration program as mandated within our Geologic Reports. It's now the time to get funds to explore on this round as we have been wrestling with this matter since Q1/2013 when our stock was trading at $3.00 USD per share.

Preparation of a Feasibility Study

Mexico’s Federal authorities must be prompted on all aspects of how this evolves. We don’t want our audience to think that Mexico’s Mining Authorities are not being informed that we plan to resolve this matter. We haven’t started to prepare a Feasibility Study, but we are focusing on producing one. It is important to accomplish this in order to build a mine and calculate reserves to asses the value of the project.

As far as we are aware, Mexico’s Federal Government has been collaborating with the ongoing investigations. Mexico’s Mining Industry took off since NAFTA was signed back in the 90s, and has become a supplier of Precious Metals and Minerals to NAFTA’s trade bloc; one of the largest in the world by gross domestic product.

For years, Mexico’s Mining Industry has been one of its most solid sources of jobs. Our CEO has been a member of the Mexican Chamber of Mines, CAMIMEX, and we would like to thank them for their long lasting support.

Corporate Structure

As mentioned before, the company is planning on making a substantial reduction on its Authorized Share Count from 1 Billion Common Shares to 650 Million Shares. The number of Outstanding Shares is 370,585,278.

We are sticking to our No Dilution Strategy. Not long ago, the Company requested a Share Position Report which shows that the Company has a total float in the market of 149,167,818 common shares through the Depositary Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC).

The company is currently in conversations with various Venture Capital Firms, and will report on progress made.

Logistical and Operations Update

Substantial progress is being made, regarding logistical and operational aspects, to begin its Exploration Program on the El Volcan Property. Our budget does include activities such as Sampling, Mapping, Geophysics and Drilling.

TAMINO MINERALS, INC.

TAMINO MINERALS INC. is exploring for gold deposits within Sonora, a prolific gold producing State. Examples like the Herradura, El Chanate, Mulatos, La India and La Colorada, all these projects in Sonora have economic minable amounts of gold and are located close to some of our projects.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

Tamino Minerals, Inc.

For further information, please contact the Company at 1-514-432-7746 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



