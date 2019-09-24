Dinatrum will reduce Float and Authorized Number of Shares

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinatrum/Alumifuel Power Corporation ("Dinatrum" or the "Company") (OTC Markets: AFPW) September 23, 2019, Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, the company is planning to lower the number of shares on its float by requesting cancellation of free trading shares.



We estimate that the company could lower the amount on 300 Million Shares, which will eventually diminish our float to around 3.8 or 3.9 Billion. This number could be higher than that depending on several factors that we will discuss further. Some of you may think that the number is low, but once stock price starts to reflect an increase in value this number will cause to generate positive momentum. The number represents almost 7.5% of the float, and it may increase as a due diligence is performed.

The company has also determined that it will lower the Authorized number of shares from 10 Billion to 7.2 Billion Shares.

The company recognizes the importance of presenting Financial Statements and is working daily to present them to OTC Markets in order to remove Stop Sign. Further announcements and updates will be made as deemed necessary.

The Company’s name change, and new trading symbol will be effective in the over-the-counter markets when FINRA has completed its review of the Company’s application for the name change.

DINATRUM, INC./ALUMIFUEL POWER CORPORATION

DINATRUM is a Real Estate Investment Trust with projects within North America.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia,

President & CEO

Dinatrum

For further information, please contact the company at 1-514-432-7746 or by email at info@dinatrum.com

Forward Looking Statements

