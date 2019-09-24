There were 802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,529 in the last 365 days.

WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below:

Ticker Fund Name Ex-date Record
Date		 Pay Date Ordinary
Income		 Short
Term
Capital
Gains		 Long
Term
Capital
Gains		 Total
Rate Per
Share
AGGY WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.12850 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.12850
AGND WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.09400 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.09400
AGZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.12000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.12000
AXJL WisdomTree Asia Pacific ex-Japan Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $1.11500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $1.11500
CXSE WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.42000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.42000
DDLS WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.21500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.21500
DDWM WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.19000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.19000
DEM WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $1.15000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $1.15000
DES WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.11000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.11000
DEW WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.51000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.51000
DFE WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.31500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.31500
DFJ WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.06000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.06000
DGRE WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.26000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.26000
DGRS WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.08500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.08500
DGRW WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.06000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.06000
DGS WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.75000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.75000
DHDG WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Quality Dividend Growth Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.11500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.11500
DHS WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.20500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.20500
DIM WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.48500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.48500
DLN WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.19500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.19500
DLS WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.38000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.38000
DNL WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.28000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.28000
DOL WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.27500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.27500
DON WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.09500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.09500
DOO WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.47500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.47500
DRW WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.35000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.35000
DTD WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.20500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.20500
DTH WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.35500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.35500
DTN WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.32000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.32000
DVEM WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.59000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.59000
DWM WisdomTree International Equity Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.31500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.31500
DWMF WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.17000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.17000
DXGE WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000
DXJ WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.06500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.06500
DXJS WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.01000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.01000
EES WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.13000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.13000
ELD WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.15000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.15000
EMCB WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.26000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.26000
EMCG WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.40500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.40500
EMMF WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.32500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.32500
EPI WisdomTree India Earnings Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.13000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.13000
EPS WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.17500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.17500
EUDG WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.14500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.14500
EUMF WisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.18500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.18500
EUSC WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.17000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.17000
EXT WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.18000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.18000
EZM WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.18000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.18000
GLBY WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.04000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.04000
GULF WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.09500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.09500
HEDJ WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.08500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.08500
HYND WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.09000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.09000
HYZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.10250 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.10250
IHDG WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.15500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.15500
IQDG WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.14000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.14000
IXSE WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000
JAMF WisdomTree Japan Multifactor Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.08500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.08500
NTSX WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.04000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.04000
QSY WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.42000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.42000
SFHY WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.22750 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.22750
SFIG WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.08250 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.08250
SHAG WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.12250 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.12250
USFR WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.04600 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.04600
USMF WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.13500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.13500
WBAL WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.24000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.24000
WCHN WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.38000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.38000
WFHY WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.24000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.24000
WFIG WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.14250 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.14250
XMX WisdomTree Global ex-Mexico Equity Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.53500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.53500
XSOE WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 9/24/2019 9/25/2019 9/27/2019 $0.36500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.36500

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and Canada (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York.  WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies.  WisdomTree currently has approximately $60.8 billion in assets under management globally.  For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal.  Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty.  Investments in real estate involve additional special risks, such as credit risk, interest rate fluctuations and the effect of varied economic conditions.  Funds that focus their investments in one country or region may be significantly impacted by events and developments associated with the region which can adversely affect performance.  Funds focusing on a single sector and/or smaller companies generally experience greater price volatility.  Investments in emerging, offshore or frontier markets are generally less liquid and less efficient than investments in developed markets and are subject to additional risks, such as risks of adverse governmental regulation and intervention or political developments.  Investments in currency involve additional special risks, such as credit risk and interest rate fluctuations.  Derivative investments can be volatile, and these investments may be less liquid than other securities, and more sensitive to the effect of varied economic conditions.  As these Funds can have a high concentration in some issuers the Funds can be adversely impacted by changes affecting such issuers.

Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise.  In addition, when interest rates fall income may decline.  Fixed income investments are also subject to credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline.  Unlike typical exchange-traded funds, there are no indexes that the actively managed Currency Strategy Funds or the actively managed Fixed Income Funds attempt to track or replicate. Thus, the ability of these Funds to achieve their objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager.  Due to the investment strategy of certain Funds they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs.  Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE.  Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing. 

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with the other entities mentioned.

