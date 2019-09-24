Net Transcripts, a VIQ Solutions Company, Partners with Karpel Solutions to Simplify Workflow for Criminal Case Documentation

/EIN News/ -- The integration of PROSECUTORbyKarpel (PbK) and DEFENDERbyKarpel (DbK) enables legal professionals to streamline their transcript processes



PHOENIX, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange: VQS and OTC Markets: VQSLF), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and services for law enforcement, legal, insurance, courts, and transcription service provider markets, announced today a partnership with Karpel Solutions, the leading criminal case management solutions provider focused on streamlining criminal prosecution and criminal defense across America. Net Transcripts, a CJIS compliant division of VIQ’s law enforcement services branch, will be integrated with Karpel Solutions’ case management system to create a seamless workflow allowing customers to securely request and retrieve legal documentation.

“Our goal is to provide law enforcement and legal professionals with integrated services that not only make their day-to-day tasks more manageable, but also provide a layer of expert insight when it comes to technology solutions,” said Shane Mirkovich, GM of Net Transcripts. “The integration of Karpel’s solutions enables us to strategically partner with our clients to ensure we’re addressing workflow issues so they can focus on more important duties.”

There are more than 200 million recordings with more than three billion pages of transcripts in the U.S. law enforcement industry alone. Net Transcripts combines leading technology and industry expertise to provide accurate, efficient and secure transcription services. The Integration of Net Transcripts’ order process within Karpel Solutions’ systems will streamline the request, creation and distribution of criminal case transcription from within PROSECUTORbyKARPEL and DEFENDERbyKARPEL

“Historically, the legal industries have been slow to adopt technology that will optimize their workflows,” said Jeff Karpel, Founder and Chief Software Architect of Karpel Solutions. “Our work, paired with Net Transcripts’ proven capabilities, not only helps them do their jobs more efficiently, but also increases access to information throughout the entire industry.”

“Karpel Solutions and VIQ Solutions have a complementary mission to develop innovative technology solutions that solve workflow and accessibility issues to create operational efficiencies for our clients,” said Susan Sumner, Chief Operating Officer at VIQ Solutions. “We are excited that Karpel Solutions partnered with us for this first of its kind partnership that will transform the Criminal Case Management industry.”

For further information: Laura Haggard, Chief Marketing Officer, VIQ Solutions, lserranohaggard@viqsolutions.com

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com .

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a global expert in video capture software and audio recording with voice-to-text capabilities. VIQ provides a cyber-secure AI technology and service platform to law enforcement, immigration, medical, legal, insurance, courts, and transcription service providers, enabling them to unlock the value of their enterprise digital media and streamline their document-creation workflow, using artificial intelligence tools for measurable business gains.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements or information typically contain statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release include, but are not limited to, management’s targets for the Company’s growth in 2019, as well as the size, scope, and timing of the implementation of projects currently in the pilot phase.

Forward-looking statements or information is based on several factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although VIQ believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because VIQ can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this news release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the Company’s recent initiatives, and that sales and prospects may provide incremental value for shareholders. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions that have been used.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.