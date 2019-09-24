Hey parents, your car seat has an expiration date

Ten car seat safety tips parents and caregivers need to know

September is National Child Passenger Safety Month, an ideal time to review child passenger safety guidelines

Nissan safety engineers voluntarily perform more than 6,400 child safety seat fittings each year across current Nissan and INFINITI models as a free public service

Nissan safety experts share 10 child passenger safety tips parents, and caregivers, may not know

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September is National Child Passenger Safety Awareness Month, and Nissan has 10 child passenger safety tips for drivers transporting little loved ones.

Nissan safety engineers spend thousands of hours evaluating child safety seats by installing them in the rear seats of current Nissan and INFINITI vehicles. The result is the Snug Kids Child Safety Seat Fit Guide , which helps parents confidently select a child restraint system that best fits their vehicle.

“Passenger safety is at the core of everything we do at Nissan. Our Snug Kids® team of certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians performs more than 6,400 car seat checks in our vehicles each year to help ensure a proper fit,” said Brandon Sanders, Nissan product safety engineer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , car crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages one to 13. Many of these deaths could be prevented with the proper use of child restraint systems or child safety seats.

Nissan Product Safety Engineer Brandon Sanders reminds all parents and caregivers to read their child restraint system’s owner’s manual to ensure proper installation and use of of car seats and boosters.



“I’m often asked which car seat is the best, and my response is the one you can install and use correctly every time,” Sanders says.

Nissan Snug Kids®

Not all car seats fit in all vehicles, and choosing the appropriate child restraint system can be confusing. Nissan’s Snug Kids program exists to help make that process easier. Launched in 2002, Snug Kids is an industry-first car seat installation program explicitly geared toward child passenger safety.

According to statistics from the CDC , black (45%) and Hispanic (46%) children are less likely to be buckled up compared to white (26%) children. Nissan has created an award-winning social media program, the “Nissan Presents: Bloggin’ Mamas Safety Academy,” to educate these communities in the area of child passenger safety leveraging the expertise of Nissan’s Snug Kids engineers.

Visit http://www.nissanusa.com/snugkids for more information about the Snug Kids program and to access fit guides and valuable tips on the proper fit of a child restraint system.

10 Tips for Parents with Child Passengers Nissan safety engineers share a list of 10 important child passenger safety tips for all parents, caregivers and others who travel by car with children.



