Cloudian’s HyperStore Xtreme Solution Receives Multiple Honors at IBC2019

New Ultra-dense, Exabyte-scale Private Cloud Storage for Media Workflows Wins IABM BaM and TVBEurope Best of Show Awards

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced that its new HyperStore® Xtreme object storage solution received two of the highest honors in media and entertainment at IBC2019, winning the IABM BaM “Store” award and a TVBEurope Best of Show award. IABM called the Cloudian solution, which is powered by Seagate, “a great product addressing the ever-increasing need for storage” and “a robust industry solution offering an extremely compact footprint and integration with leading media workflow systems."



Providing industry-leading density, scalability and economics for private cloud storage, HyperStore Xtreme offers content owners and creators the benefits of the largest public clouds but within their own facilities, preserving full content control and security. It enables users to store and manage over 55,000 hours of 4K video (UAVC-4K, Ultra HD format) in just 12U of rack space, a 75% space savings over an LTO-8 tape library with the same capacity. In addition, the Cloudian-Seagate solution is significantly faster than tape and much more cost-effective when tape management expenses are taken into account.

Other notable HyperStore Xtreme features include:

Automated data protection.

Replication across facilities for collaboration and disaster recovery.

Rich metadata tagging, facilitating Google-like search and AI/analytics applications.

Cloud-enabled for hybrid cloud and multi-cloud deployments.

Faster access to new technology innovations—at least six months faster than previously possible—and the ongoing cost savings that this provides.

Full certification with major MAM solutions, enabling easy integration into existing media workflows.

Up to 70% cost savings compared to alternative disk-based or public cloud service offerings.

“Having introduced HyperStore Xtreme only a few months ago, we’re delighted that it’s already being honored by industry experts,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian. “The solution, which has been well-received by customers, provides an ideal platform for managing ever-growing content volumes—enabling access whenever and wherever needed and allowing users to unlock the full value of archived content through artificial intelligence and other analytics applications.”

The BaM Awards recognize innovations that deliver real business and creative benefits to end users. They are overseen by the IABM, an international trade association representing the broadcast industry, and judged by a panel of more than 40 non-affiliated, subject experts. TVBEurope’s Best of Show awards are organized by the broadcast media publication and honor innovation and outstanding product development in media and entertainment.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, with the industry’s most advanced S3 compatibility and an extensive partnership ecosystem. Its award-winning flagship solution, HyperStore, provides limitless scalability and cloud-like technology, flexibility and economics in the data center. Cloudian’s global data fabric architecture enables enterprises to store, find and protect object and file data seamlessly across sites, both on-premises and in public clouds, within a single, unified platform. Learn more at www.cloudian.com .

