BIO-key Launches Channel Alliance Partner Program for Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) Security Solutions

The CAP program will enable partners to represent BIO-key’s complete line of biometric authentication solutions, including BIO-key’s ID Director for Windows which operates with Microsoft Active Directory to deliver biometric Single Sign-on (SSO) or Multi-factor authentication (MFA) across the organization. The suite of partner solutions also includes ID Director for SAML (biometric authentication into SAML enabled apps) and BIO-key’s complete line of compact fingerprint scanners that have been tested and qualified by Microsoft to support Windows Hello and Windows 10.

Fred Corsentino, BIO-key’s Chief Revenue Officer said, “we are excited to offer a BIO-key program with incentives for channel partners who sell integrated security solutions. Partners will be able to add new opportunities to their pipeline with expanded, higher-margin product offerings. Meanwhile, we expect this program to extend BIO-key’s sales reach within the market, particularly as the need for convenient and reliable multi-factor security grows.

“For example, CyberPeak Solutions is a Florida based partner that helps organizations plan, build, optimize and implement cyber security solutions. Recently, in seeking a security solution that goes beyond common two-factor systems, they chose BIO-key’s robust multi-factor SSO and MFA solution, including BIO-key’s ID Director and fingerprint scanners.”

Travis Abrams CISSP CISM, Sr. Security Architect added, “with continued credential theft and advanced attacks on our clients, BIO-key allows Cyberpeak to provide customers with a flexible, best of breed multi-factor solution. BIO-key helps our customers ensure they meet compliance requirements and proper diligence in protecting data and providing secure access to systems. This is done in a user-friendly manner with low impact to our current business processes.”

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to information and high-stakes transactions. We offer alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens, and cards to make it easy for enterprises and consumers to secure their devices as well as information in the cloud. Our premium finger scanning devices offer market-leading quality, performance and price. BIO-key also brings the power and ease of use of biometric technology to its TouchLock line of biometric and Bluetooth enabled padlocks – providing even more ways to BIO-key your world!

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our ability to develop new products and evolve existing ones, customer and market acceptance of biometric solutions generally and our specific offerings, our ability to expand sales within existing customer relationships, our ability to raise additional capital, and our ability to attract and retain key personnel. For a more complete description of these and other risk factors that may affect the future performance of BIO-key International, Inc., see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date made.

