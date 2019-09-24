Aberdeen Standard Enters Retail Model Delivery Marketplace

Turnkey infrastructure broadens distribution opportunity

/EIN News/ -- BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aberdeen Standard Investments, one of the world’s leading investment managers, is rolling out traditional model-delivered products to respond to demand from US distributors for its strategies. The initial strategy is Small Cap, based on the Aberdeen U.S. Small Cap Equity Strategy. Following the initial launch, Mid Cap, International, and Fixed Income strategies will be staged for introduction.



“To stay competitive it is really important that we ensure that our capabilities are available in the most efficient manner for our clients. We anticipate this being a growth area of business for us and look forward to leveraging the technology for the benefit of clients across the United States” said Chris Demetriou, CEO – Americas, Aberdeen Standard Investments.

“Asset managers continue to enter the SMA and UMA marketplace at a very rapid pace,” said Matt Caulfield, Archer EVP. “They are looking for ways to expand their brand and diversify product offering to meet the needs of their distribution partners and investors. The ability to diversify their product offering via the SMA & UMA channel remains a very attractive segment to increase assets and revenues.”

“While distributors are asking manufacturers to broaden the variety of wrappers for their strategies, they are also looking for ways to offer portfolio customization options such as tailored combinations of strategies from multiple manufacturers,” added Caulfield. “We’re pleased to have introduced technologies to enable that level of diversity and customization.”

Aberdeen Standard Investments is leveraging Archer’s full range of technology and services to support their SMA and model delivered products for a quick to market solution and improve the expected return on investment (ROI).

About Aberdeen Standard Investments:

Aberdeen Standard Investments is a leading global asset manager dedicated to creating long-term value for our clients, and is a brand of the investment businesses of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life Investments. With over 1,000 investment professionals we manage US$669.6 billion* of assets worldwide. We have clients in 80 countries supported by 50 relationship offices. We are high-conviction; long-term investors who believe teamwork and collaboration are the key to delivering strong investment performance. We are resolute in our commitment to active asset management.

Aberdeen Standard Investments is the asset management business of Standard Life Aberdeen plc, one of the world’s largest investment companies. Standard Life Aberdeen plc is headquartered in Scotland. It has around 1.2 million shareholders and is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Standard Life Aberdeen group was formed by the merger of Standard Life plc and Aberdeen Asset Management PLC on 14 August 2017.

*as at 30 June 2019

The details contained here are for information purposes only and should not be considered as an offer, investment recommendation, or solicitation to deal in any investments or funds and does not constitute investment research, investment recommendation or investment advice in any jurisdiction.

This communication is available for distribution by the following entities:



Hong Kong by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Hong Kong) Limited. This document has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission. Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited, Registration Number 199105448E



About Archer:

Archer provides technology-enabled services that simplify the investment management process and allow investment management firms to expand their product offerings, enter new markets, and scale rapidly and efficiently. Robust, web-accessible technology frees investment professionals from the need to install or maintain software, while available operations outsourcing services deliver infrastructure-on-demand, controlling cost and providing support with operational expertise. For more information, visit www.archerims.com .

