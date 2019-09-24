HealthLynked Corp. Announces the Launch of New Website

/EIN News/ -- NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK ), a nationwide healthcare network focused on improving healthcare through technology that connects doctors, patients and medical data, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website at www.healthlynked.com . The site features a range of enhancements that will help ensure an improved customer experience and better define the Company’s products and services to its various markets and is designed to more effectively direct HealthLynked’s major visitor groups--patient members, physicians, partners, investors, media--to the sections of the site that are most interesting to them.



“Content on the site directly reflects the company’s various marketing messages relating to its products and services designed for different customer groups,” says Richard Williamson, HealthLynked’s Vice President of Marketing. “For example, the physician section highlights HealthLynked’s expanding product line of provider tools, including the Practice Optimization Suite,” continued Williamson.

The Suite’s three software/hardware elements, Patient Access Hub with encrypted Wi-Fi, QwikCheck, and Practice Analytics, are among HealthLynked’s most popular products and will be the focus of a Fall 2019 sales initiative. The Company is also introducing its “lynked” patient members program for $1.00 per month where users have access to upgraded data storage of 1GB, significant discounts on medical supplies and other services.

A newly added member support area will now feature video tutorials on Hub installation, QwikCheck smartphone check-in procedures, and how to use the Practice Analytics. That section will also offer interactive webinars on various topics and be the home of HealthLynked Presents, a video series featuring prominent physicians discussing issues related to general healthcare issues and specialized medical presentations. The revamped blog center will focus on current medical events and trends in healthcare and healthy living.

Visitors can opt to join the HealthLynked newsletter, where they will be kept up to date with helpful articles, announcements, programs, and special offers. As always, both patient and physician members will be able use the website to sign up for various services and purchase products.

“The new website is more than just a graphical redesign,” says Dr. Michael Dent, HealthLynked’s CEO and founder. Dr. Dent further states, “Added functionality and our new programs will greatly improve our ability to interact with customers and present valuable content for both physician and patient members. We expect the site to be the centerpiece to our marketing initiatives that seek to improve patient care and increase patient engagement.”

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent pending patient access hub “PAH” for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling and to fill last minute cancelations using our “real time appointment scheduling” all within our mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp. visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov.

Contacts:

George O’Leary

Chief Financial Officer

goleary@healthlynked.com

(800) 928-7144, ext. 99

Investor Relations Contacts:

Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory Group

sprince@pcgadvisory.com

646-762-4518

Jim Hock

Hanover International Inc.

jh@hanoverintlinc.com

760-564-7400



