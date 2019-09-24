Pared, the Leading App Matching Restaurants With Skilled Workers On Demand, Now Live in Washington, D.C.

Pared to Expand Across Major Cities Nationwide

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Pared, the leading app matching restaurants with skilled workers on demand, announced that it is now live in the Washington, D.C. market. Pared services restaurant and hospitality operators in the country’s biggest metropolitan areas - New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area and now, Washington, D.C. Later this year, Pared will establish itself in additional major cities nationwide, including Philadelphia and Boston, with plans to continue expansion to other regions across the U.S. throughout 2020.



Staffing and retraining employees is the foremost hurdle restaurant and hospitality operators face today, in an industry facing a whopping 82 percent worker turnover rate, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Pared, the most comprehensive platform matching restaurants with hospitality professionals, helps restaurants solve chronic staffing issues by providing them with skilled workers on demand, while also lowering restaurant overhead costs.

On the restaurant workers side, quality of life and low wages is a major challenge, with most restaurant professionals juggling multiple part-time jobs in order to piece together a living wage. Pared provides fulfilling and consistent work for this chronically underpaid, overworked group, empowering them to increase their skill sets at thousands of top restaurants and expand their networks, all while enjoying schedule flexibility and higher wages.

“We’ve had great success with the Pared app and are growing rapidly. We’re now in the Washington, D.C., New York and San Francisco Bay Area metropolitan areas, where we have more than 100,000 highly qualified restaurant professionals available on demand to our customers,” said Will Pacio, co-founder and CEO of Pared. “With our expansion to Washington, D.C. and other major cities nationwide, we are helping even more restaurant operators solve their number one problem - staffing - while at the same time helping restaurant and hospitality staff achieve a much-needed better quality of life including higher wages, flexible schedules and a unique opportunity for professional development and growth.”

Many of the top restaurants and chefs in the world count on Pared to meet their staffing needs, including more than 30 Michelin-starred restaurants, with marquee names including Thomas Keller Restaurant Group, Jean Georges Restaurants, Altamarea Group and Crafted Hospitality, among others. Some of the first D.C. Pared partners include Chef Kevin Tien at Emilie’s and Osteria Morini of the Altamarea Group. On the hospitality side, Pared works with leading stadiums, higher education institutions, corporate kitchens, and also provides staff for elite catering companies at premier venues including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and The Guggenheim.

Pared has separate apps for restaurant operators (Pared app) and experienced professionals (Pared Pros app), both available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Restaurant operators can also visit the Pared website to sign up to use the service.

Restaurant professionals: Once verifiable work history and references are approved, workers can use the app to review a multitude of gigs on the platform, with roles spanning from line cooks, prep cooks and front of house support to bussers, dishwashers and more, as well as track earnings and manage their schedules.

Restaurant operators: Restaurateurs are matched with experienced restaurant and hospitality professionals that meet their specific needs and can get the job done, whether the shift is in a few hours or next week. Restaurant operators have the peace of mind that they are getting skilled workers since all restaurant and hospitality staff are vetted and reference-checked for experience and reliability.

To stay informed on future expansions and learn more about Pared, visit https://www.pared.com/.

About Pared

Pared is the leading app matching restaurants with skilled workers on demand, reducing overhead and operational efficiencies while offering restaurant staff higher pay and more flexibility in their schedules. Pared allows restaurants to cost-effectively find the staff they need by matching them with skilled workers, streamlining the traditional method to find, train and retain a new restaurant pro. The company also empowers restaurant professionals to continue increasing their skill sets and expanding their networks, all while enjoying schedule flexibility and higher wages. Pared works with many of the top restaurants and chefs in the world, including more than 30 Michelin-starred restaurants, with marquee names including Thomas Keller Restaurant Group, Jean Georges Restaurants, Crafted Hospitality, Altamarea Group, and Crenn Dining Group, Russ & Daughters, Glaze Teriyaki, Halal Guys, Oakland Coliseum, UC Berkeley and Morton Williams Supermarkets, among others. Pared was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit https://www.pared.com/.

