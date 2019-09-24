Hemptown USA Releases Groundbreaking Research-Based CBG Whitepaper

Comprehensive resource includes research from over 60 clinical studies with historical data and analysis

/EIN News/ -- CENTRAL POINT, Ore., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - Hemptown Organics Corp. (“Hemptown USA” or the “Company”), a multistate hemp operation doing business as Hemptown USA, today announces the launch of “Understanding CBG: The Mother of All Cannabinoids,” a comprehensive guide to the research that has been conducted around cannabigerol (CBG) and its potential impact on health.



With citations from over 60 peer-reviewed research studies, the guide is one of the first clinically focused whitepapers developed for the hemp-adjacent ancillary market, including industries like consumer packaged goods, prestige cosmetics and more. The guide also includes a series of six supporting infographics for ready access.

“This comprehensive guide to CBG is a must-download for business professionals working in hemp-adjacent industries that may not ‘touch the plant,’” said Hemptown USA CMO Keith Stride. “Anyone involved in the business of creating consumer-facing products that could contain cannabinoids like CBG should take advantage of this complimentary resource.”

“As the market for hemp and hemp-infused products continues to grow, business professionals in ancillary markets must educate themselves about CBG and other cannabinoids,” said Michael Schaeffer, president of The Kirkman Group, an Oregon-based, FDA-licensed and cGMP-certified nutraceutical business recently acquired by the Company. “Well-researched resources that include clinical data and analysis all in one place are integral to that process.”

Those desiring to receive the full whitepaper can request access at https://hemptownusa.com/cbg/ .

About Hemptown USA

Hemptown USA is growing some of the finest high-cannabinoid hemp plants in the world. Hemptown USA is meeting the ever-increasing global demand for cannabinoid products and is anticipating to yield more than 2.5 million pounds of flower and biomass this 2019 harvest season. Expanded farmland spanning three states together with extraction and processing capabilities are the foundation for Hemptown USA’s vertically integrated model as the Company pushes into the consumer packaged goods sectors with top-quality branded product lines for the consumer market. Due in large part to the recent acquisition of The Kirkman Group , an FDA-licensed and cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) certified operating nutraceutical business based in Oregon, Hemptown USA is well-positioned to capitalize on a global market expected to exceed $22 billion by 2020. For more information visit www.hemptownusa.com .

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of management, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the nutraceutical business and its prospects for the future, the entry into the Consumer Packages Goods business by the Company and the Company’s goal to become a dominant supplier of CBG. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include general market conditions, significant business, competitive, political and social risks and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com



