Teledyne Lumenera Releases INFINITY ANALYZE 7 Microscopy Software

Next Generation Software for Complete Line of INFINITY Microscopy Cameras

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne Lumenera, a Teledyne Technologies [NYE:TDY] company, and manufacturer and developer of high-performance digital cameras and custom imaging solutions, is pleased to announce the release of its new INFINITY ANALYZE 7 microscopy software. This next generation software supports the complete line of Teledyne Lumenera INFINITY microscopy cameras with an intuitive interface for camera control, and image capture and processing for life science, clinical, and industrial research applications. It allows the production of high-quality images with accuracy and reproducibility in brightfield or fluorescence modes.



INFINITY ANALYZE 7 enhancements include a new fluorescence mode with streamlined image processing, improved application usability for better workflow, application settings to facilitate shared equipment environments, and a consistent layout and functionality for both Windows® and macOS®. The application installs and is ready to image in minutes, and training time is reduced with easy-to-follow online video tutorials.

“The new Teledyne Lumenera INFINITY ANALYZE 7 represents an important evolution of our microscopy software that allows us to deliver even more imaging capabilities while continuing to provide the ease of use our customers have come to expect,” said Ghislain Beaupré, VP and GM, Teledyne Lumenera. “And, INFINITY ANALYZE 7 is offered with all INFINITY microscopy cameras with no software license or update fees for the entire life of the camera.”

About Teledyne Lumenera: Teledyne Lumenera, part of the Teledyne Imaging Group, is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, and is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance digital cameras and custom imaging solutions. Teledyne Lumenera imaging solutions provide a unique combination of speed, resolution, and sensitivity to meet the most demanding digital imaging requirements, and are deployed worldwide in a wide range of industrial and scientific applications. For additional information about Teledyne Lumenera, please visit https://www.lumenera.com or call 613-736-4077. To receive Teledyne Lumenera news releases when they are issued, contact us at lumenera.marketing@teledyne.com .

About Teledyne Imaging: Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

Contact: Brooks Riendeau

Vice President of Marketing

(t) 1.613.736.4077 x 120

brooks.riendeau@teledyne.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e59e7cb0-c6f2-4d52-8b4a-e98dea6d6848.

INFINITY ANALYZE 7 Microscopy Software INFINITY ANALYZE 7 in fluorescence and brightfield modes



