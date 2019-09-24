Checkers & Rally’s Selects Mobivity to Power its Mobile Customer Engagement Programs across 875+ Locations Nationwide

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), creators of the award-winning customer personalization platform, Recurrency , today announced that Checkers & Rally’s , an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain, has selected Mobivity to power its mobile customer engagement programs in over 875 of its U.S. locations.



The programs will utilize Mobivity’s Reach to send timely, personalized mobile offers to Checkers & Rally’s customers via SMS text messaging. This will enable the brands to connect with their customers at their moment of choice and ultimately drive guest frequency and spend across all of its locations nationwide.

“We are excited to have a partner like Mobivity that cares as much about consumer digital engagement as we do about crafting our Famous Seasoned Fries and the experiences that our guests have come to love,” said Jason Carrigan, Vice President of Digital Marketing and Guest Experience at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. “Leveraging data, personalization, and attribution are top priorities for our digital marketing strategy and Mobivity’s Recurrency platform uniquely blends these capabilities into one cohesive platform for mobile engagement and increased guest frequency. ”

Checkers & Rally’s chose Mobivity because of its patented technologies that effectively engage customers through personalized mobile campaigns that have been proven to drive customer frequency and spend. Using next generation machine learning technology, Mobivity has ingested and analyzed billions of full basket brick and mortar point-of-sale transactions, across more than 40,000 global restaurant locations, to deliver personalized, fully attributable promotions and offers to millions of consumers.

“We’re excited to partner with the innovative team at Checkers and Rally’s in delighting guests with personalized and relevant offers direct to their mobile phone,” said Mobivity Chairman and CEO Dennis Becker. “Leveraging data to ensure consumers are engaged with the right message at the right time is essential in attaining high returns on marketing spend and increasing guest frequency. It is a privilege to play a key role in Checkers & Rally’s ambitious digital strategy.”

Checkers & Rally’s is joining Mobivity’s growing roster of forward-thinking restaurant brands that are leveraging data in personalizing the customer experience to drive significant gains in guest frequency. Cementing value and staying top-of-mind is becoming increasingly important for restaurants as consumers grow accustomed to one-to-one personalization and evolve away from traditional broadcast marketing.

To learn more about how Mobivity’s messaging capabilities can help brands, visit mobivity.com .

About Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its "Crazy Good Food," exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With nearly 900 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunity for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has been awarded several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: Ranking #88 on Entrepreneur's 2019 Franchise 500, Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review, 2016, 2017, & 2018 Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine, the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News, and "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business. For more information about franchise opportunities with Checkers & Rally's, please visit checkersfranchising.com .

About Mobivity

Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction records, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

