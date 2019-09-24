Angolan Head of State appeals for American investment

New York, ANGOLA, September 24 - President João Lourenço last Monday, in New York, appealed to American businesspeople to invest in Angola, in the framework of the government's reforms turned to the improvement of the business environment countrywide. ,

Speaking at the US Council of Foreign Relations, the Angolan Head of State called on American businesspeople to invest in key areas of the Angolan economy, aiming to leverage the country’s economic and social development.

The Angolan statesman appealed for American investment in the areas of agriculture, fisheries, construction of motorways, exploitation and transformation of minerals, such as diamonds, iron and gold, as well in tourism, ports and airports management and railways.

He reminded that the country has been interacting more regularly with the United States, having already signed several co-operation tools in the domains of defence, treasury and banking.

João Lourenço went on to explain that he has taken good note of the strategy for Africa of the Trump Administration, as well as the fact that the USA has increased its investments in Angola and contributed to the Angolan Executive’s efforts to reform the economy and improve the socioeconomic indexes.

“We are aware that the results of the reforms that are taking place will still take some time to be achieved, but we believe that, with the support of our international partners, especially countries like the USA, we’ll be able to fulfil the set goals”, emphasised the Angolan Head of State at the US Council of Foreign Relations.

He also informed that in the ambit of the policy to restructure the Angolan economy, the Executive has also been implementing macroeconomic stabilisation measures, whose results include the adoption of a flexible exchange rate.

He then stressed that the gathering was a great opportunity for the Angolan delegation to lay out the measures that the Executive has been adopting to root out some of the “vices” of the past.

João Lourenço assured also that his government’s programme has been implemented with positive results.

