Senegal: Angolan Executive focused on state reform

Dakar, ANGOLA, September 24 - The Angolan minister of Territory Administration and State Reform, Adão de Almeida, last Monday in Dakar, Senegal, said that the reform taking place in the Angolan state is one of the main priorities of the Executive. ,

Speaking at the opening of the meeting between the multi-sector delegations of Angola and Senegal, Adão de Almeida informed that the country is getting ready to implement a deep decentralisation process – with the holding of the first local elections scheduled for next year –which will demand greater capacity of services rendering for the citizens by the state.

“That is why President João Lourenço deems state reform and decentralisation a strategic and important objective during his term”, explained the Angolan Cabinet minister.

Adão de Almeida, who is in a quest for that West African country’s administrative experience, admitted that Senegal can be used as a model for the implementation process of local governments in Angola.

“We are aware that the century-old experience of Senegal can be useful for the construction of the (local governments) process in Angola”, clarified the minister, adding that the Angolan delegation is also seizing the opportunity to strengthen the bilateral relations.

The Angolan delegation comprises the country’s ambassador to Senegal, Daniel Rosa (who resides in Guinea-Bissau), provincial governors, several presidential aides, as well as cadres and technicians from various governmental departments.

