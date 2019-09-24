Fintech Startup Koyfin Secures $3M to Modernize Investment Research Tools

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koyfin, the data visualization investment research platform, today announced $3M in funding from Craft Ventures, Atreides Management and Valor Equity Partners, with participation from Social Leverage and other existing investors. Koyfin, which launched in 2018 and already has 10,000 investors actively using its platform, makes professional-grade research tools accessible to all investors.



Historically, advanced research tools cost $10k - $25k per year, making them out of reach for most market participants. Consequently, many investors make investment decisions with limited access to rudimentary financial data and functionality offered by mass market financial websites and online brokers.

“For an early-stage startup, Koyfin has strong traction and wide buzz in the investor community,” said Howard Lindzon, Managing Partner of Social Leverage. “This validates that investors want powerful analytical tools that are accessible and easy to use.”

With advanced data visualization and charting, Koyfin offers easy and intuitive access to data focused on stocks, company fundamentals, ETFs, mutual funds, government bonds and economic data. Designed to help investors turn data into actionable information about market trends, Koyfin’s web app is currently free with a premium tier release planned for early 2020.

Koyfin’s new funding will accelerate the build-out of its product and accelerate the company’s already strong user adoption. Koyfin’s 10,000 strong user base, which has doubled in the last six months, is split 50/50 between professional investors and individuals. Koyfin is used at firms such as Goldman Sachs, Barclays, BlackRock, Franklin Templeton.

“Today’s professional tools for researching stocks and market trends are complex and expensive. Our mission is to give all investors powerful analytics and professional-grade data to make informed investment decisions,” said Koyfin’s CEO, Rob Koyfman.

About Us

Koyfin is a web-based research platform that allows investors to research stocks, ETFs, mutual funds and macro trends. Koyfin is used by financial advisors, research analysts and salespeople to analyze and understand what’s happening in the market. To learn more about Koyfin and sign up for a free account, visit www.koyfin.com.

