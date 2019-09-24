Microelectromechanical System (MEMS) Market Rising at 11.3% CAGR to 2026

The global microelectromechanical system (MEMS) market is expected to reach $122.8 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.3% from 2019 to 2026 states a recent report presented by Big Market Research (BMR).

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Microelectromechanical System (MEMS) Market report is a professional and comprehensive research formulated by taking into consideration the major regional market situations, key driving factors, major competitors, and size & scope of the market. The report delivers an executive summary including all valuable market figures and explores the all factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the market. Additionally, the report offers Porter’s five forces analysis model that explains the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the global MEMS system industry.

According to the report, rise in demand for smart consumer electronics, emerging trends in automation industry, and increasing popularity of IoT in semiconductor are the factors boosting the growth of the global market. Apart from this, implementation of sensors made with MEMS technology in consumer electronic devices, growing trends toward autonomous vehicles, surge in implementation of wearable devices, and innovative application in biomedical sector are some other factors fueling the market growth.

The report offers an overview of each segment such as type, industry vertical, and region in the global MEMS market. Based on type, the report classifies the market into sensors and actuators. The sensor type is further divided into accelerometers, gyroscopes, magnetometers pressure sensor, optical sensors, environment sensors, and ultrasonic sensors. Further, the actuators type is further bifurcated into optical MEMS, microfluidics, RF MEMS, and others. By industry vertical, the report classifies the market into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and telecommunication. Regionally the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.

The report aims to offer sharp insights to current and prospect players in this market to help them gain a strong position in the market. The key players profiled in the report include Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments, Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom, Denso Corporation, HP Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Knowles Corporation, and others. These insights help determine the strength of competition and take necessary steps to obtain a leading position in the MEMS industry.

Investors, stakeholders, product managers, marketing officials, and other professionals in search of detailed data on supply and demand would find the report favorable. This report is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Additionally, we can deliver customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients, on demand.

