Global Defense Support & Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market (2014-2022): Size & Growth, Products, Trends & Strategies, Supply Chain

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the defense support and auxiliary equipment manufacturing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



North America was the largest region in the global defense support and auxiliary equipment manufacturing market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2018. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global defense support and auxiliary equipment manufacturing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global defense support and auxiliary equipment manufacturing market.



Use of passive radars are gaining traction in the market due to its advantages across wide range of defense and civil applications and cost effectiveness. Passive radars use the existing electromagnetic signals from the atmosphere to support imaging and tracking capabilities, whereas the regular/active radar sends out electromagnetic signals to the target and receives reflected signals from the target. Passive radars use ambient radio signals for tracking and surveillance and are less expensive to operate. Some of the examples of passive radar systems are Silent Sentry by Lockheed Martin, Celldar by Roke Manor Research Limited, and Homeland Alerter 100 by Thales Group.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider defense market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The defense support and auxiliary equipment manufacturing market section of the report gives context. It compares the defense support and auxiliary equipment manufacturing market with other segments of the defense market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, defense support and auxiliary equipment manufacturing indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Military Radars, Military Satellites, Others

Companies Mentioned: The Boeing Company, United Technologies Corporation, General Dynamics Corp, GE Aviation, Northrop Grumman Corp.

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and forecast

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, defense support and auxiliary equipment manufacturing indicators comparison

Data Segmentation: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies



8. Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Military Radars

10.1.2. Military Satellites

10.1.3. Others



11. Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market Metrics

11.1. Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



The Boeing Company

United Technologies Corporation

General Dynamics Corp.

GE Aviation

Northrop Grumman Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r07av1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.