Global Household Appliances Manufacturing Market Review 2014-2019 and Forecast to 2022

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the household appliances manufacturing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global household appliances manufacturing market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 20% of the global household appliances manufacturing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global household appliances manufacturing market.



Household appliance manufacturers are embedding LED lights in electronic products to minimize power consumption. LED lights require lesser wattage as compared to CFL or incandescent light bulbs due to which many kitchen designers suggest the use of LED lighting.



Cooking electric appliance manufacturers are more focused on introducing products with LED lighting for minimal power consumption and improved visual appearance. For instance, GE's LED refrigerator lighting systems minimizes power consumption by 80% compared to halogen lamps. The company has introduced products such as caf's French door refrigerators and profile wall ovens with this lighting.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider electrical equipment manufacturing market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The household appliances manufacturing market section of the report gives context. It compares the household appliances manufacturing market with other segments of the electrical equipment manufacturing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, household appliances manufacturing indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Small Electrical Appliance, Household Cooking Appliance, Household Refrigerator And Home Freezer, Household Laundry Equipment, Other Major Household Appliance

Companies Mentioned: Samsung Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Whirlpool Corp, Bosch Gmbh, LG Electronics Inc

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, household appliances manufacturing indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Household Appliances Manufacturing Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Household Appliances Manufacturing Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Household Appliances Manufacturing Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Household Appliances Manufacturing Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Household Appliances Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies



8. Household Appliances Manufacturing Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Household Appliances Manufacturing Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Household Appliances Manufacturing Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Household Appliances Manufacturing Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Household Appliances Manufacturing Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Household Appliances Manufacturing Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Household Appliances Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Small Electrical Appliance

10.1.2. Household Cooking Appliance

10.1.3. Household Refrigerator And Home Freezer

10.1.4. Household Laundry Equipment

10.1.5. Other Major Household Appliance



11. Household Appliances Manufacturing Market Metrics

11.1. Household Appliances Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Household Appliances Manufacturing Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Samsung Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Whirlpool Corp.

Bosch GmbH

LG Electronics Inc.

