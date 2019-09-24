Global Petrochemicals Market Report 2019: Analyses & Forecasts Through 2014-2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Petrochemicals Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the petrochemicals? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global petrochemicals market, accounting for 43% of the market in 2018. Middle East was the second largest region accounting for 21% of the global petrochemicals market. Africa was the smallest region in the global petrochemicals market.



Petrochemical companies are increasingly using automation and instrumentation solutions to control the production process more effectively. Automation instruments include control valves, temperature transmitters, level transmitters, flow transmitters and pressure transmitters that help to improve an organizations operational efficiency. For example, Siemens process instrumentation and gas analytics solutions increases productivity and efficiency during plant operations.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider chemicals by end use market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The petrochemicals market section of the report gives context. It compares the petrochemicals market with other segments of the chemicals by end use market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, petrochemicals indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Ethylene-Petrochemicals, Propylene-Petrochemicals, Benzene-Petrochemicals, Xylene, Styrene-Petrochemicals, Toluene, Cumene, Others - Petrochemicals

Companies Mentioned: Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Sinopec, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, LyondellBasell Industries, INEOS AG

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and forecast

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, petrochemicals indicators comparison

Data Segmentation: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Petrochemicals Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Petrochemicals Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Petrochemicals Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Petrochemicals Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Petrochemicals Market Trends And Strategies



8. Petrochemicals Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Petrochemicals Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Petrochemicals Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Petrochemicals Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Petrochemicals Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Petrochemicals Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Petrochemicals Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Ethylene-Petrochemicals

10.1.2. Propylene-Petrochemicals

10.1.3. Benzene-Petrochemicals

10.1.4. Xylene

10.1.5. Styrene-Petrochemicals

10.1.6. Toluene

10.1.7. Cumene

10.1.8. Others - Petrochemicals



11. Petrochemicals Market Metrics

11.1. Petrochemicals Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Petrochemicals Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Sinopec

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

LyondellBasell Industries

INEOS AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b2rfx3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

