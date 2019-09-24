Dataguise Makes Fulfilling Data Subject Access Requests Easier for Companies of Any Size

Automated discovery, reporting, and erasure of personal data simplifies compliance with GDPR, CCPA, and other consumer data privacy regulations

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataguise , the leader in Personal Data Provisioning™, today announced Dataguise DgDSAR™, a new software product that leverages the company’s 12 years of experience in personal data discovery across heterogeneous IT systems to simplify the process of responding to a data subject access request (DSAR). A DSAR is the term used to describe requests made by individuals to obtain a copy of all information a company has about them and to make changes to the information or demand its deletion. A DSAR is a right granted by various data privacy regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which takes effect January 1, 2020. Companies that cannot respond to a DSAR—also called a subject rights request (SRR)—with the right information within a specific timeframe could face fines, legal battles, and brand damages. Dataguise DgDSAR automates the process of finding all personal data a company holds about a specific individual, creating a report for review by both the company and the individual, and, if requested, erasing that data.



“A recent Gartner survey demonstrated that many organizations are not capable of delivering swift and precise results in answer to SRRs received. Thirty-six percent of organizations indicated it takes them three weeks or more to respond to a single request. Often done manually as well, the costs of such workflows are huge,” states Gartner in its August 2019 report, 5 Areas Where AI Will Turbocharge Privacy Readiness. “In 2019, clients indicated they spend, on average, more than $1,400 to answer a single SRR.”

In today’s data-driven economy, even small companies are amassing large volumes of data, both on premises and in cloud-based services and software, from hard drives and file-share servers to databases and data lakes. Finding every bit of personal data that can be attributed to an individual identity has been a problem most companies are unable to solve today, whether manually or with the use of custom-built technology solutions. Dataguise offers a scalable, end-to-end privacy + security solution for scanning repositories and documents across on-premise and cloud environments.

Dataguise DgDSAR simplifies the DSAR process from beginning to end:

Consumer-facing form on company website to securely receive requests

Efficient governance workflow, including validation and approval of requests

Automation to find the relevant personal information across multiple systems and documents in different formats (structured or unstructured)

Report generation for easy review, approval, and sharing

Implement “Right-to-be-Forgotten” – delete and “forget” a person using masking, encryption or hard-delete directly from the dashboard

“The process of responding to a DSAR is as fundamental to doing business as payroll,” said Manmeet Singh, CEO, Dataguise. “It is a ubiquitous problem that won’t go away and will only become more challenging. Companies need to be confident that the information they report to customers is complete and accurate, and they need a way to erase that data, preferably while still getting the business value out of the data. This product can support numerous privacy and governance strategies, depending on the company’s risk position. Most importantly, it gives consumers peace of mind.”



Get Social:

Tweet This: @Dataguise Makes DSAR Process Easier - http://bit.ly/2pi1bQm #privacy #compliance #ccpa #gdpr #dsar

Follow Dataguise on LinkedIn at: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dataguise

Follow Dataguise on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/dataguise

Follow Dataguise on Facebook at: http://www.facebook.com/dataguise

Resources:

About Dataguise

Dataguise helps organizations deserve digital trust by protecting privacy as they use personal data to drive business value. The Dataguise Privacy-on-Demand™ (PoD) Platform enables Personal Data Provisioning™ as a seamless business process that detects, protects, and monitors personal data as it is being collected, used, shared, and stored across the enterprise. With Dataguise, organizations can spend less resources on managing risk and compliance and put more focus on using personal data to improve the products, services, and customer experiences that fuel business growth. To learn more, visit www.dataguise.com or contact Dataguise directly at: http://www.dataguise.com/contact_us/

Contact

JT Sison

Vice President, Marketing and Business Development

Dataguise

(510) 896-3751

jtsison@dataguise.com

Note: DSAR, SRR, VCR, SAR and other acronyms are related to the same thing: managing requests regarding consumer data. Some terms you’ll hear with respect to the request process are tied to specific privacy regulations and indicate different requirements. Additionally, personally identifiable information (PII) and sensitive data can be used in lieu of personal information in some parts of the world.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.