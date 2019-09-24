Cyber Resilience Think Tank Offers Latest Executive Insights for Reducing Security Complexity

Mimecast Releases Latest eBook ‘Decluttering Your Security Environment’ from Cyber Resilience Think Tank

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email and data security company, today announced the availability of Decluttering Your Security Environment, the latest eBook from the Cyber Resilience Think Tank (CR Think Tank). The eBook is designed to provide expert insight and prescriptive advice to global industry influencers on how the industry may be to blame for all this complexity in security environments, best practices to effectively reduce security risk by minimizing complexity, and considerations for hiring the next generation of security professionals.



The explosion of cloud, mobile technology, social media and Internet of Things in the enterprise has led to a much larger attack surface for cybercriminals to exploit. To defend this larger attack surface, companies often acquire new technology. In fact, the average number of security tools in an enterprise is 75 according to some industry reports. Although well intentioned, this approach can be counterintuitive, as it results in too much complexity.

“Controls are a drag coefficient on people, data, and business processes,” said Malcolm Harkins, chief security and trust officer at Cymatic. “When you have too much friction in your environment because of the controls, you’re actually creating a systemic business risk for your organization.”

“[The skills gap] is something we have largely created for ourselves,” said Sam Curry, CSO at Cybereason. “It’s the complexity issue that has manifested itself in human form. It’s hard to find someone that knows 75 security solutions. You need to find a unicorn, and you never do. But if you didn’t have that complexity, you may not need a unicorn after all.”

CR Think Tank members gathered earlier this year to discuss how the complexity of a security environment can contribute to inefficiencies and ultimately, risk. Decluttering Your Security Environment details how security environments became cluttered in the first place, how it’s directly related to the cybersecurity skills gap and what organizations can do to minimize complexity. This report offers key insights to reduce the overall risk of an organization through simplifying IT infrastructures, helping to improve the effectiveness of their security environments. Specifically, the CR Think Tank members offer three key points for organizations preparing to declutter their IT security environment.

Know what you have, use it and connect it. As security vendors make advances to their products, companies may not be aware of new features and functionality. A key first step is to turn on all of the relevant features when assessing what products are needed. Don’t bite off more than you can chew. Consider a plan where you take a methodical approach to see incremental improvement over a finite period. Even if the changes are minute, they can add up to a more secure, less complex environment over time. Consider your resources. When adding new services to the security stack, ensure that it’s correct for the environment, specifically the resources and employees required to implement and manage it.

“Despite the number of tools and technologies on the market rapidly multiplying, the rate of attacks isn’t slowing down,” said Joshua Douglas, CR Think Tank member and VP of Threat Intelligence at Mimecast. “Organizations often struggle to navigate through the complexity of having multiple security tools and under-resourced IT and security teams. There’s a need for the industry to work better together to help improve organizations’ security postures.”

The CR Think Tank is an independent group of more than a dozen security leaders dedicated to working together to address cyber resilience challenges facing organizations. Past reports the CR Think Tank has published include, Threat Intelligence: Far-fetched Idea or Must Have Security Tactic , Employees Behaving Badly? Why Awareness Training Matters and GDPR: A Day of Reckoning or Transformation? . For more information on the group and how to join, visit the Cyber Resilience Think Tank homepage .

Similar to the latest insights from the CR Think Tank, Mimecast CEO Peter Bauer will address a live audience at the Cyber Resilience Summit in Dallas on how the security industry needs to work together to help customers avoid disruption and stop bad things from happening to good organizations. Learn more at: https://www.cyberresiliencesummit.com .



