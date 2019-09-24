Global Yarn, Fiber & Thread Manufacturing: 2014-2022 Market Size & Growth, Trends & Strategies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yarn, Fiber And Thread Manufacturing Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the yarn, fiber and thread manufacturing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider textile manufacturing market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The yarn, fiber and thread manufacturing market section of the report gives context. It compares the yarn, fiber and thread manufacturing market with other segments of the textile manufacturing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, yarn, fiber and thread manufacturing indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Regular Yarn, Fiber And Thread, Special Yarn, Fiber And Thread

Companies Mentioned: Toray Industries Inc, Indorama Corporation Pte Ltd, Weiqiao Textile Company Limited, Far Eastern New Century, Unifi Inc

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, yarn, fiber and thread manufacturing indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global yarn, fiber and thread manufacturing market, accounting for 72% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 9% of the global yarn, fiber and thread manufacturing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global yarn, fiber and thread manufacturing market.



Growing consumer awareness of sustainable and ecofriendly products is driving the demand for recycled fibers. Recycled fibers are manufactured by reusing or reprocessing used fibrous material and clothing scraps to produce new high quality products, while reducing waste in the process. The process involves the breaking down and reweaving of products that are not usable to produce new fiber. An example of recycled fiber is the Parachute-Trucker Jacket produced by Levi's by reusing retired nylon military parachutes.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Yarn, Fiber And Thread Manufacturing Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Yarn, Fiber And Thread Manufacturing Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Yarn, Fiber And Thread Manufacturing Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Yarn, Fiber And Thread Manufacturing Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Yarn, Fiber And Thread Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies



8. Yarn, Fiber And Thread Manufacturing Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Yarn, Fiber And Thread Manufacturing Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Yarn, Fiber And Thread Manufacturing Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Yarn, Fiber And Thread Manufacturing Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Yarn, Fiber And Thread Manufacturing Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Yarn, Fiber And Thread Manufacturing Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Yarn, Fiber And Thread Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Regular Yarn, Fiber And Thread

10.1.2. Special Yarn, Fiber And Thread



11. Yarn, Fiber And Thread Manufacturing Market Metrics

11.1. Yarn, Fiber And Thread Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Yarn, Fiber And Thread Manufacturing Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



