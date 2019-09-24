BioSolar Ships Its First Domestically Produced Silicon Additive Materials

The performance boosting silicon additive materials will be incorporated into the next phase of development for the prototype lithium-ion batteries

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿BioSolar, Inc. (OTCQB:BSRC) (“BioSolar” or the “Company”), a developer of breakthrough energy storage technology and materials, today announced that the first batch of domestically produced materials incorporating the Company’s performance boosting silicon additive technology have been shipped to its material manufacturing partner.

The highly ionic silicon-lithium anode material is designed to improve the battery’s first cycle efficiency, capacity retention for long-term cycling, and power capabilities. These materials were produced domestically before being shipped to BioSolar’s international manufacturing partner, a strategic procurement decision that the Company believes will ultimately drive down cost and improve quality control of the resulting product.

These changes are critical toward the Company’s development and commercialization efforts as it seeks to upgrade the 21700 cell design of its next set of battery prototypes. More broadly, BioSolar is advancing its ability to incorporate materials and processes that it believes simplifies future supply chain operations, a concept the Company believes will resonate with and appeal to potential customers and partners.

“Our primary goal is to meet key customer performance metrics, an objective we believe we’re closer to achieving by having direct control of the raw materials and equipment for our additive technology,” said Dr. David Lee, Chief Executive Officer of BioSolar. “Further, we are incorporating market feedback with respect to the supply chain, demonstrating our ability to fit into existing manufacturing infrastructures, which in turn makes the product more commercially viable.”

