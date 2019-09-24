/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, ORLANDO, Fla. and MIAMI, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After reviewing more than 920 different VPN services, VPN has announced TorGuard is among the very best VPN providers for file-sharing, torrenting and peer-to-peer (P2P) downloading in 2019. TorGuard is based in Orlando, Florida in the United States and was founded by CEO Benjamin Van Pelt in 2007. More than 188,000 pieces of information were collected on these VPN providers to determine the best overall providers for each category.



“Providing a secure, reliable VPN experience is extremely difficult to develop. To provide this experience to bandwidth-intensive users who download files across the globe is much harder. Even large hosting providers like Total Server Solutions led by Gary Simat confirm many VPN network variables like throughput, server locations, end-user speeds, IP spacing, abuse, support and ongoing development complicate the process of delivering the premium VPN experience users demand,” said Michael Gargiulo , CEO at VPN.com.



Decentralized file-sharing started in 1979 when two Duke University students, Jim Ellis, and Tom Truscott, invented Usenet. It was not until 1993 that Eugene Roshal developed the RAR file extension, which allowed a single file to be split into multiple smaller files to be downloaded from different places on earth.

Services like Napster leveraged this new technology to share songs via MP3, which pioneered the music streaming industry. The extremely popular file-sharing service, founded by Sean Parker, was later sued to prevent users from abusing copyrighted material. Napster still exists, however, the industry is now dominated by Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

“In the early days, file-sharing was an incredible way to find a reliable distribution method for larger files and new music. With the rise of services like BitTorrent, now owned by Justin Sun , the technology became more efficient and much easier to use. Consumers and businesses who share files must exercise caution and do so with the proper VPN protection. As we know, without a VPN , these users, their activity and their IP will continue to be exposed,” said Gargiulo.

VPN.com believes 70% of the internet will be handled through a VPN by the end of 2030. Tier 1 VPN providers like TorGuard, Encrypt.me and NordVPN will continue growing because, unlike new VPNs, they understand what goes into delivering a premium VPN experience to millions of users across the globe.

More Information: VPN.com is a worldwide leader in VPN research and statistics. The company has collected 188,000 data points across 900 VPN providers, giving people the only way to quickly review and compare hundreds of VPN providers at once. Through transparent research, extensive testing and a drive to protect the world, VPN.com will help 100 million consumers and businesses find the best privacy and security services by 2022.

In addition to VPNs, VPN.com helps countless entrepreneurs and brands the best domain name. VPN.com has bought and sold millions of dollars of domains and has helped tens of millions of people protect their privacy online. Whether you need to buy or sell, VPN help you transact your premium domain today at: vpn.com/domains

