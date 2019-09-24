Jennifer Harvey Named Client Success Manager for RealManage Austin

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage announced today the hiring of Jennifer Harvey, as the Client Success Manager for RealManage Austin. As Client Success Manager, Jennifer will oversee the communication, event planning, and action plans designed to delight our client communities. It is a vital role in our mission to build and maintain our strong relationships.



Jennifer is a native Texan, who graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from Texas A&M University in 2004, where she studied Political Science and Economics. Jennifer has more than twelve years of experience in all facets of community association management, including master-planned communities, large-scale communities, public/private partnerships, developing communities and condominiums. In her previous work with another national management company in Austin, Jennifer served in a variety of roles such as portfolio manager, on-site manager, team leader, and director of management services. She has completed the Community Association Institute’s requirements necessary to earn certifications as a Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) and Association Management Specialist (AMS®).



"I am very excited to have Jennifer join the RealManage family. She has fantastic management experience and an incredible passion for building relationships with communities, their residents and boards. What an incredible opportunity to add another teammate who combines talent, experience, and passion toward reaching our vision: to be the best HOA management company in the world at managing jointly owned property," states Ben Yaeger – Central Texas Division President.

About RealManage



The RealManage operating history goes back more than 30 years through our various acquisitions and branch operations and ranks as one of the top five HOA management companies in the nation. RealManage manages over 1,500 associations nationwide and is accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating. RealManage is a community management company that has office locations in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington. They provide management services to homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises, and large master-planned communities.

Learn more about RealManage at realmanage.com.

Amanda Causey RealManage info@realmanage.com



