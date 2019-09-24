Lucent Botanicals’ Designer CBD Mints Help Promote Pain Awareness Month

Lucent Botanicals, which makes custom-designed CBD mints, has one product that targets pain – Pain Relief CBD Mints.

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, CA, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucent Botanicals and its Designer CBD mints are spreading the word about Pain Awareness Month

September has been designated Pain Awareness Month when companies and organizations try to raise awareness about pain and pain management.

“As a health and wellness company, we know the importance of educating our consumers,” said Chris Cooper, founder of the Oakland-based Lucent Botanicals. “The more good information people have about their health issues, the easier it will be for them to make decisions about what to do.”

The CDC reported that approximately 50 million U.S. adults had chronic pain in 2016. The annual cost of treatment and lost productivity from chronic pain exceeds $600 billion.

Lucent Botanicals, which makes custom-designed CBD mints, has one product that targets pain – Pain Relief CBD Mints.

“Our research and development created specific formulas to address different benefits,” Cooper said. “Our CBD mints are different from other CBD products on the market. Not only are they tasty, but each product is custom-designed with different ingredients to target different benefits.”

In 2019, Lucent Botanicals is expanding its distribution network for its seven CBD mint products. They include:

Calm CBD Mints

Energy CBD Mints

Focus CBD Mints

Inflammation Relief CBD Mints

Mood Lift CBD Mints

Pain Relief CBD Mints

Sleep CBD Mints, (with one milligram of melatonin)

Lucent Botanicals, which wants to make CBD more readily available to the consumers, chose CBD mints as the delivery method because they are tasty and better alternatives than tinctures, vaping, capsules, and gummies.

For more information, visit lucentbotanicals.com, the company’s Instagram account, and vitabeauti.com.

Attachment

Andrew Polin Lucent Botanicals 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.