Thales to support Ghana's Financial Inclusion Drive

Ghana continues to roll out initiatives that provide Ghanaians with secure and convenient digital financial services aimed at including the financially excluded; GhIPSS is the organization leading Ghana's Financial Inclusion drive through the development and management of interoperable payment systems infrastructure; Thales (ThalesGroup.com), in partnership with Paycode, supports Ghana in this drive via a single card with two applications (EMV & Biometric).

Thales, through its Gemalto (Gemalto.com) expertise, is working in partnership with Paycode to supply dual card technology to GhIPSS (Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems), supporting plans to enhance the functionality of the e-zwich biometric card; Ghana's first Financial Inclusion platform. The dual function cards will combine Gemalto’s PURE EMV white label payment solution with Paycode’s Universal Electronic Payment System (UEPS) application. Offering Ghanaians the combined security of both the EMV and the biometric technology.

The Dual purpose card will offer cardholders a secure, convenient and affordable means of receiving and making payments. It will also provide beneficiaries of Government of Ghana's Social Intervention programs the opportunity to access both funds on their e-zwich cards and in their bank accounts simultaneously; creating financial productivity and empowerment.

The Biometric functionality of the card supports the government of Ghana’s agenda of eliminating payroll duplications for all government payments. By using the card as a payment option, government payment beneficiaries have access to all banking services in Ghana. The partnership between GhIPSS, Paycode and Thales will further boost the efficiency of Ghana government’s social intervention programs and further transform the lives its beneficiaries. The dual functionality card is expected to be issued by banks & savings & loans companies in Ghana.

GhIPSS, a subsidiary of Ghana’s central bank, already uses Gemalto’s PURE white label payment application for its gh-link EMV domestic card scheme.

“Boosting financial inclusion through the development of digital payment systems, is an integral part of GhIPSS' mandate. The Dual card which combines a financial inclusion and an EMV application on the same card is a novelty that will create convenience and incentivise Ghanaians to prefer and use cards instead of cash whenever there is the opportunity. It will also allow partner Financial Institutions to cut down on cost of producing separate cards for their customers, who may require both e-zwich & gh-link cards.”

Archie Hesse, CEO for GhIPSS

“We feel deeply privileged to be working with GhIPSS and Paycode on such an important project. Our dual card technology is ideal for banks looking to simultaneously address the issues of unbanked citizens and provide accurate delivery of welfare programs.”

Nassir Ghrous, Senior Vice President, Banking and Payment for Africa, Middle East and Eurasia region at Thales.

“We’re delighted to have partnered with GhIPSS and Thales to bring dual card technology to Ghana. We believe this innovative approach will have multiple benefits for millions of Ghanaians, making managing their money from one single card easier and more convenient.”

Ralph Pecker, CEO of Paycode (Pty) Ltd

Media Contact: Thales, Media Relations Security Constance Arnoux Phone: +33 (0)6 44 12 16 35 Email: constance.arnoux@thalesgroup.com

Please Visit: Thales Group (ThalesGroup.com) Digital Security (http://bit.ly/2mGu6O0) Download HD photos (http://bit.ly/2mLV72L)

Twitter: @Thalessecurity @Thalesgroup

About Gemalto: Gemalto’s solutions (Gemalto.com) are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. Gemalto’s technologies and services authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software – enabling businesses and governments to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things. About Thales

About Thales: The people we all rely on to make the world go round – they rely on Thales (ThalesGroup.com). Our customers come to us with big ambitions: to make life better, to keep us safer. Combining a unique diversity of expertise, talents and cultures, our architects design and deliver extraordinary high technology solutions. Solutions that make tomorrow possible, today. From the bottom of the oceans to the depth of space and cyberspace, we help our customers think smarter and act faster - mastering ever greater complexity and every decisive moment along the way. With 80,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales reported sales of €19 billion in 2018.

About Paycode: Paycode provides a secure end-to-end payment gateway that makes sending and receiving payments easy. It’s a safe, convenient and affordable way to track payments, and capture and store data. Our industry-leading payments solution, EDAPT, works for anyone, anywhere using our custom-designed technology in security, biometric identification, verification and authentication, fraud prevention, agent banking, offline real-time transacting, know-your-customer (KYC) and digital money. Our mission is to give biometric identity and affordable access to basic financial services to the unbanked and underserved in African and beyond.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.