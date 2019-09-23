Jefferson Lines Commemorates 100 Year Anniversary with Celebration at Union Depot

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jefferson Lines commemorated its 100th anniversary with a celebration at Union Depot in St. Paul, MN on September 19, 2019. The event included a reception for employees, retirees, industry leaders, local government officials, business partners and other valued guests. Founded in September 1919, Jefferson Lines established itself as a major bus operator in Minnesota and today provides passenger service connections to over 65 communities throughout the state and operates over a million miles in Minnesota annually. In addition, the company serves hundreds of communities in 13 states throughout the Midwest.



"We are proud to be celebrating such a significant milestone in our history. Jefferson Lines provides essential transportation services throughout Minnesota with the most modern, reliable and innovative forms of transportation available,” states Steve Woelfel, President and CEO of Jefferson Lines. “Our founding culture of service and innovation continues to be at the heart of Jefferson Lines today.”

Jefferson Lines hosted the evening reception along with a brief program of speakers including Jefferson Chairman Charlie Zelle, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St Paul Mayor Chris Carter.

Complete details of Jefferson’s 100-year history can be found at https://www.jeffersonlines.com/100-years/ , which contains a historic video and timeline throughout the years.

Jefferson Lines is one of the nation’s largest and most established motor coach operators being founded in 1919. Jefferson provides intercity transportation throughout America’s Heartland serving thousands of communities. Its area of service expands over 14 states from Wisconsin to Washington and Minnesota to Arkansas, serving over 4,000 locations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

