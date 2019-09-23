Playa Hotels & Resorts Recognized as a Top Employer of the Year at the 2019 Stevie Awards

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) was named hospitality and leisure employer of the year at the 17th annual Stevie® Awards gala Friday evening in New York City.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements, and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. This year, more than 600 nominations from 24 nations were submitted for consideration, representing a wide range of HR-related categories. More than 60 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.



“Our associates are the bedrock of our success and it’s inspiring to see our core values and the culture recognized on the world-stage. We have an award-winning team who believes in our product and vision to redefine the all-inclusive resort experience. As a company, our achievements have been nothing short of extraordinary, but there is no better accolade than having our employees and our culture recognized by seasoned HR veterans,” said Bruce Wardinski, Chairman & CEO of Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa, best known for launching all-inclusive resorts with legendary hospitality brands such as Hilton and Hyatt, has corporate offices in Fairfax, Virginia and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Taking home Gold in the Top Employer of the Year category and Bronze for Achievement in New Employee Onboarding, the accolades are the first Stevies for Playa and speak to the company’s dedication to building a dynamic and supportive company culture. In addition to a progressive benefits and compensation package, the company’s forward-thinking approach to personal wellbeing and social responsibility are at the forefront of the company’s focus.



“This award represents our longstanding commitment to not only constructing a sustainable organizational design but also establishing progressive programs to support our associate’s long-term growth. We’re not just passionate about hospitality, we’re passionate about seeing our associates succeed,” said Dayna Blank, SVP Human Resources of Playa Hotels & Resorts.



To learn more about Playa Hotels & Resorts, visit www.playaresorts.com .

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 21 resorts (7,936 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort. Playa also owns four resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages the Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.

Media Contact:

Liz McNeil

QUINN

Playa@QUINN.pr

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2967020-034d-45e6-bb4b-864d7211f8dc

Playa Hotels & Resorts wins 2019 Top Employer Award Playa Hotels & Resorts Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Dayna Blank accepted the accolade on the company's behalf.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.