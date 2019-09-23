IMPORTANT CADENCE BANCORPORATION INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Southern District of Texas against Cadence Bancorporation

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS NOVEMBER 15, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Cadence Bancorporation (“Cadence” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CADE) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Cadence Bancorporation between July 23, 2018 through July 22, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The filed Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

the Company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk;



as a result, certain of the Company’s loans posed an increased risk of loss;



as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses for certain loans;



the Company’s financial results would suffer a material adverse impact; and



as a result, Cadence’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 22, 2019, the Company disclosed that "higher credit costs including net charge-offs of $18.6 million and loan provisions of $28.9 million" negatively impacted its second quarter 2019 financial results.



On this news, the Company's stock price fell $3.75 per share, or over 19%, to close at $15.86.

