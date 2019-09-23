Ekso Bionics to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on October 3, 2019

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO), a leading developer of exoskeletons for medical and industrial use, today announced that Jack Peurach, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ekso Bionics, will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference in New York City at 8:20 am ET on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Mr. Peurach will provide a company overview and corporate update.



A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the company’s website at: www.eksobionics.com.

About Ekso Bionics®

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the Company continues to build upon its unparalleled expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com.



Investor Contact:

David Carey

212-867-1768

investors@eksobionics.com

Media Contact:

Carrie Yamond Mas

917-371-2320

cmas@eksobionics.com



