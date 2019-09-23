IPG Named to FTSE4Good Index

Index Identifies Companies with Strong ESG Practices

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that the company has been named to the FTSE4Good Index . Created by FTSE Russell, a wholly-owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group, the FTSE4Good Index helps promote a greater focus on sustainability among businesses and investors. The Index identifies companies that demonstrate strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices measured against international standards.

“IPG takes ESG seriously – our policies around environmental, social and governance issues are important to our talent, investors, shareholders, clients and clients’ customers,” noted Michael Roth, Chairman and CEO of Interpublic. “We’re proud of our inclusion on the FTSE4Good Index – it’s a recognition of our long-term commitment to operating sustainably, treating our people fairly and inclusively and to being a good citizen of the communities where IPG employees live and work,” he continued.

IPG has been independently assessed according to the FTSE4Good criteria, and has satisfied the requirements to become a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series. The FTSE4Good indices are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

IPG was recently named to the S&P 500 ESG and S&P Global 1200 ESG, two new indices that recognize sustainability leadership. IPG considers ESG factors in its business decisions, and has made operating sustainably a priority. Beginning in 2014, the company began tracking its energy use and GHG emissions and reporting on its sustainability programs in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative. For more information, please see IPG’s sustainability report and its website .

About Interpublic

Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, MAGNA, McCann, Momentum, MRM//McCann, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com .

Contact Information

Tom Cunningham

(Press)

(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne

(Analysts, Investors)

(212) 704-1439



