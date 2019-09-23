Associa EMB Management Moves Home Office to New Location

/EIN News/ -- Redmond, WA, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa EMB Management recently moved its home office to a new building in Redmond, WA.

The efficient new space was specifically designed to better serve clients and offer a variety of ways to work as a team. The office is located near Willows Road, the Sammamish River, and the Sammamish River Trail.

“Moving into a collaboration space that leverages technology to create a work environment that encourages mobility is a perfect fit for our clients and team,” stated Melissa Robertson, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, EMB president. “EMB is very excited to plant roots at our new office space and we look forward to many successful years to come.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.