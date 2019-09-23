PHOTO RELEASE--Ingalls’ Eighth Annual “5K on the Causeway” Raises $50,000 for Special Olympics Mississippi

/EIN News/ -- PASCAGOULA, Miss., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE:HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division raised a record-breaking $25,000 for Special Olympics Mississippi during the company’s eighth annual “5K on the Causeway.” The race was held on Saturday on Singing River Island.



“This 5K has become an event families along the Gulf Coast look forward to each fall,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias. “Each year the race grows in size, and that not only benefits Special Olympics Mississippi, but our community as a whole. The 5K is a great reminder for all of us to be more active and to live healthier lives, which is one of the goals of our ‘Be Well’ program that started a few years ago.”

In addition to surpassing last year’s total of $20,000, the annual 5K received a matching donation from Irwin F. Edenzon, former president of Ingalls Shipbuilding, in the amount of $25,000. With Edenzon’s contribution, Ingalls donated a total of $50,000 to Special Olympics Mississippi.

“Irwin has always been passionate about Special Olympics, and I applaud his generous contribution,” Cuccias said. “I am very pleased that his challenge to our shipbuilders and the Gulf Coast community to raise more funds was met.”

A photo accompanying this release is available in HII’s newsroom: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/5k-on-the-causeway-2019 .

More than 950 runners registered for the 2019 race. This year’s top male and female shipbuilders were Sergio Martinez-Castillo and Melly Brown. The overall winner was Josh Pittman of Ocean Springs. The race concluded with live music, free food provided by local vendors, and kids’ activities.

In May, Ingalls donated $5,000 to athletes at the 2019 Special Olympics of Mississippi Summer Games, which were held at Keesler Air Force Base.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com

HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries

HII on Twitter: twitter.com/hiindustries

Contact:

Beci Brenton

(202) 264-7143

Beci.Brenton@hii-co.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.