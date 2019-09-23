National Marine Electronics Association Recognizes Three KVH Marine Systems with 2019 Product of Excellence Awards

KVH's TracPhone V3-HTS, TracPhone LTE-1, and TracVision TV3 win awards at the annual NMEA conference

/EIN News/ -- MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: KVHI) is pleased to announce that the top marine electronics professionals in the country have honored three of KVH’s marine antenna systems for product excellence. KVH’s TracPhone® V3-HTS received NMEA’s 2019 Product of Excellence Award in the satellite communications antenna category; KVH’s TracPhone LTE-1 received the 2019 Product of Excellence Award in the WiFi/Cellular Device category; and KVH’s TracVision® TV3 received the 2019 Product of Excellence Award in the satellite TV antenna category.



This is the 22nd consecutive year that KVH has achieved the NMEA distinction for its TracVision systems and the 17th time that KVH’s TracPhone satcom systems have been recognized. KVH’s TracPhone LTE-1 is the inaugural Product of Excellence winner in NMEA’s new category, WiFi/Cellular Device.



The NMEA Product of Excellence Awards are presented annually to recognize design, performance, and reliability in marine electronics products. The winners are selected by a vote of the members of NMEA, an industry group made up of more than 600 companies, including manufacturers, dealers, and boat builders.



“Receiving three NMEA product awards this year is a thrill for KVH, and we are extremely honored,” says Jim George, KVH’s senior director of global leisure sales. “Knowing that NMEA’s marine electronics professionals continue to give our products their vote of confidence means the world to us.”



KVH’s TracPhone V3-HTS is a 37 cm (14 inch) diameter Ku-band VSAT antenna providing data speeds as fast as 5 Mbps down/2 Mbps up to boats worldwide. The TracPhone V3-HTS is designed for KVH’s mini-VSAT BroadbandSM HTS network, which utilizes Intelsat’s FlexMaritime service to deliver global multi-layered satellite coverage.

The TracPhone LTE-1 is a 34 cm (13 inch) marine-grade system utilizing LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) network technology to enable boaters to enjoy streaming video, web browsing, social media, and more, up to 20 miles offshore. The system includes a high-gain, dual LTE-A antenna array for a stronger signal with service up to twice as far offshore as a cellphone.

The TracVision TV3 is a 37 cm (14 inch) marine satellite TV system ideal for powerboats and sailboats that cruise as far as 100 nautical miles offshore. The TV3 makes it possible for boaters to enjoy their favorite high-definition television programming while on the water.



KVH is a mobile tech innovator that provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the award-winning TracPhone and TracVision product lines, the global mini-VSAT Broadband network, and AgilePlans® Connectivity as a Service (CaaS). The company’s KVH Media Group provides news, sports, and entertainment content with such brands as NEWSlink™ and SPORTSlink™.

Note to Editors: For more information about KVH’s award-winning marine antenna systems, please visit the KVH website, kvh.com/leisure_boats_yachts. High-resolution images of KVH products are available at the KVH Press Room Image Library, kvh.com/Press-Room/Image-Library.



About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, innovating to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

KVH Industries, Inc. has used, registered, or applied to register its trademarks in the U.S.A. and other countries around the world, including but not limited to the following marks: KVH, TracPhone, TracVision, mini-VSAT Broadband, AgilePlans, NEWSlink, and SPORTSlink. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

For further information, please contact:

Jill Connors

Media Relations & Industry Analyst Manager

KVH Industries, Inc.

Tel: +1 401 851 3824

jconnors@kvh.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.