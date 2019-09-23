Avis Launches Annual “Free Days” Promotion, Rewards Drivers for Loyalty

Customers can earn free rental day rewards after renting with Avis twice

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis has announced the launch of "Free Days", a promotion that allows customers to earn a free rental day each time they complete two qualifying rentals.



Formally known as “Drive Free,” the promotion runs through February 29, 2020 and is open to Avis Preferred members who reside in the United States or Canada. To participate, customers must register for the promotion at www.avis.com/freedays and complete two Avis rentals in an intermediate car or larger for a minimum of two consecutive days.

“Customer loyalty is very important to us and the Free Days promotion is another proof point to how we reward customers for their continued business,” said Joe Ferraro, President, Americas, Avis Budget Group. “Free Days is open to all Avis Preferred members and can be used for business or leisure travel.”

Avis Preferred allows members to skip the counter at many locations and go straight to their car. Members who download the Avis mobile app on iOS and Android devices can also control their entire rental experience via their smartphone. Renters can make or modify a reservation, browse for and choose the exact car they want, flash the lights to locate the car and even unlock the vehicle all from the Avis app.

After registering, customers will receive a free day coupon each time they complete two qualifying rentals and can earn up to five free days per month for the duration of the promotion. The free day coupons can be redeemed through May 24, 2020 In addition, Avis Preferred members who elect to earn Avis Preferred Points will also earn points for every dollar spent on rentals and double points on accessories like SiriusXm® Radio and child safety seats.

Not already an Avis Preferred member? It’s free and easy to join at www.avis.com . For more information on the promotion, including full terms and conditions, visit www.avis.com/freedays .

About Avis

With approximately 5,500 locations in nearly 170 countries, Avis is one of the world’s largest car rental providers dedicated to expanding on-demand mobility solutions and personalizing the customer experience. Avis is owned by Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), which is the parent company of Avis, Budget, Zipcar, Payless, Apex Car Rentals, France Cars, Maggiore, Morini Rent and Turiscar. Through these leading mobility brands, customers can get just about any type of vehicle (car, truck, van), for any length of time (minute, hour, day, month), for any purpose (business, leisure), across more than 11,000 locations in approximately 180 countries. For more information, visit www.avis.com and follow @avisinnovation.

Contact: PR@avisbudget.com



