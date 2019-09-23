CIO Leadership: Driving Towards the Future: Digital Transformation and Business Transformation to Take Center Stage at the Upcoming HMG Strategy Stamford CIO Summit

Leading technology executives speaking at the 2019 Stamford CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Harriet Edelman, Vice Chairman, Emigrant Bank; Matthew Lagana, CISO, MBIA; Tom McCurley, CIO, The Chefs’ Warehouse; Shamla Naidoo, Managing Partner, IBM Global Security Services; David Pogue, technology columnist, TV correspondent and author; Frank Price, VP and CISO, CVS Health; and Colette Rubio, SVP, Enterprise Technology, WWE.

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital disruption and technological innovation are forging a brand-new future for business, and for the world itself. Against the backdrop of a shifting global economy and an evolving threat landscape, emerging technologies and automation are driving this transformation. For those enterprises that evolve with the times, this era offers vast opportunity. Through decisive leadership and collaboration with the board and C-suite, CIOs are uniquely situated to pilot their companies through this sea change, position them for competitive advantage—and unlock the potential of this brave new world.



Technology luminaries, futurists and economists will examine these topics, and others, at the 2019 Stamford CIO Executive Leadership Summit , produced by HMG Strategy and taking place on October 30, 2019, at the Crowne Plaza Stamford Hotel.

“There has never been a more exciting time to be a CIO,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “IT leaders who embrace the changing times and technology and seize the opportunities they present will be the ones who turn digital evolution to their advantage.”

The Stamford CIO Summit will open with a keynote address from renowned futurist and trends and innovation expert Jim Carroll, who will discuss the ways that world-class organizations are positioning themselves for a future in which change is the new normal.

Other notable sessions will include:

Executive briefings from UiPath and Marcus Wheldon , Corporate Chief Technology Officer and President of Nokia Bell Labs

, Corporate Chief Technology Officer and President of Nokia Bell Labs Breakout sessions led by prominent IT experts who will explore how CIOs can leverage advanced technologies to enable competitive differentiation, secure the enterprise while empowering innovation, and drive transformation by strengthening diversity and inclusion

Luncheon updates from SIM Fairfield-Westchester, NPower and Benchmark IT

Breakout sessions featuring expert panels who will examine the ways that CIOs are driving digital strategies to deliver customer and enterprise value, how they can become boardroom-ready, and be able to anticipate the business challenges that lie ahead

An executive briefing from Bobby Bernard, Executive Director DCG Supply Chain Strategy and Innovation at Lenovo, who will describe how his company is using blockchain to digitally transform its supply chain and drive operational efficiencies

An executive briefing from John Silvia, CEO and Founder of Dynamic Economic Strategy, and former Wells Fargo Chief Economist, who will discuss the role of technology in the global economy, as well as its place in business productivity and personal consumption

An HMG Tech Talk from Nutanix

A closing keynote from David Pogue, technology columnist, television correspondent and author, who will explore the realities of employee automation and discuss how IT leaders can prepare for the post-robot economy

Presenting Partners at the Stamford CIO Summit will be Lenovo and UiPath. Platinum Partners will be Darktrace, Delphix and Rimini Street. Gold Partners will include CrowdStrike, eSentire, Integration Partners and OutSystems. The Supporting Partner will be Ivanti. The Lunch Partner will be Benchmark IT. Strategic Partners will include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry and Spencer Stuart. Alliance Partners will be Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia. Association Partners will be NPower and The Fairfield-Westchester Chapter of the Society for Information Management (SIM).

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360 degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

2019 Stamford CIO Executive Leadership Summit Join the top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives from the Fairfield-Westchester County area as they explore the courageous leadership skills needed to drive digital disruption and enable their companies to transform their business models.



