Students demand bold progressive stance in federal election

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students across the province are calling on candidates in this federal election to fully fund post-secondary education in order to address the student debt crisis exacerbated by the Ontario government’s historic cuts to the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP).



“As the school year gets underway, students are suffering the consequences of the Ontario government’s cuts to OSAP,” said Felipe Nagata, Chairperson of the Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario. “These cuts took thousands of dollars out of students’ pockets, who already pay among the highest tuition fees in the country. Now, with the federal election on the horizon, students are looking for candidates who are committed to reducing tuition fees and alleviating student debt by investing in post-secondary education.”

The Canadian Federation of Students recently launched its Time to Be Bold campaign, aimed at getting post-secondary students out to vote for candidates who are prioritizing students’ issues. Following the success of Elections Canada’s pilot project in 2015, 115 advanced polling stations will be open on campuses across the country for this election. In 2015, the Canadian Federation of Students’ federal election campaign helped get over 70,000 students to the polls on campuses alone.

“Youth are expected to be the largest voting bloc in this election,” said Nagata. “Our plan is to make sure that students get out to vote for candidates with a bold vision for making college and university more affordable and accessible for all students. Both federal and provincial governments have a responsibility to invest in the future of our society. This election, students are ready to vote for candidates who understand our issues.”

To find more information on what issues students will be voting for in this election, see: https://cfs-fcee.ca/time-to-be-bold-issues/

The Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario is the largest student organization in Ontario, representing over 350,000 college, undergraduate, and graduate students across the province.

