SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies Is Fair to Shareholders – AGN, ORIT, MCRN, GHDX

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN)

The investigation concerns whether Allergan and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Allergan to AbbVie Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Allergan shareholders would receive 0.8660 AbbVie shares and $120.30 in cash for each Allergan share. If you are an Allergan shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/allergan-plc-agn-stock-merger-abbvie/.

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: ORIT)

The investigation concerns whether Oritani and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Oritani to Valley National Bancorp for 1.60 shares of Valley common stock for each share of Oritani common stock. If you are an Oritani shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/oritani-financial-corp-orit-stock-merger-valley-national-bancorp/.

Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN)

The investigation concerns whether Milacron and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Milacron to Hillenbrand, Inc. for $11.80 in cash and 0.1612 shares of Hillenbrand common stock for each share of Milacron common stock. If you are a Milacron shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/milacron-holdings-corp-mcrn-merger-stock-hillenbrand/.

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX)

The investigation concerns whether Genomic Health and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Genomic Health to Exact Sciences Corp. Under the terms of the deal, Genomic Health stockholders will receive $27.50 in cash and $44.50 in shares of Exact Sciences stock (subject to a 10% collar centered on Exact Sciences’ volume-weighted average price for the 45 trading days ended July 26, 2019) for each share of Genomic Health common stock they own. If you are a Genomic Health shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/genomic-health-inc-ghdx-merger-stock-exact-sciences/ .

