Flashpoint’s Amina Bashir and Jennifer Leggio Recognized with SC Media Reboot Leadership Awards

As Rising Star and Advocate Winners, Respectively, Their Leadership Validates That the Path to Better Security is Avoiding Hype and Focusing on Education

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flashpoint, the global leader in Business Risk Intelligence (BRI), is honored to announce that Amina Bashir has been named a “Rising Star” and Jennifer Leggio has been named an “Advocate” in the 2019 SC Media Reboot Leadership Awards. The awards, which are an adjunct to SC Media’s annual Reboot coverage, recognize leaders based on their outstanding service, qualifications, and advancements in the cybersecurity industry.



As a Rising Star winner, Bashir joined Flashpoint two years ago from Hunter College where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in computer science, served as an adjunct lecturer, and published research and delivered presentations on the topic of spectrum-aware IoT communications. As a former hunt team analyst, and now associate product manager, she has become a vital asset to Flashpoint, managing collections across the analyst and engineering teams, analyzing malware, investigating threats, and supporting incident response efforts. Well-versed in counterintelligence tradecraft and an Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi, and Spanish speaker, she is the go-to subject-matter expert on the threat landscape of the Indian subcontinent. Her initiative and drive extend to business operations where she has developed multiple processes that synchronize efforts across departments to improve overall effectiveness.

As an Advocate winner, Leggio’s nearly two decades-long career in cybersecurity has been largely defined by her fierce advocacy for truth in marketing and her commitment to reducing harm. She is passionate about working with startups and early-stage cybersecurity companies to not only grow their businesses but also to help shape the cybersecurity industry for the better. At Flashpoint, Leggio has translated her commitment to countering fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) with truth, to change how threat intelligence is marketed using a strategy that focuses on research, education, and data. This approach relies on several initiatives Leggio, as chief marketing officer, has spearheaded to increase communication and collaboration between the marketing team she leads and the company’s security, intelligence, and research teams.

“Flashpoint’s mission has always centered on a commitment to help our customers understand adversaries, where their true risks are, and how to help them better protect themselves,” said Josh Lefkowitz, CEO and Co-Founder, Flashpoint. “Amina’s contributions to our company and the industry reflect this ethos and shines a light on her obvious talent, passion, and strong work ethic. Jennifer leads this charge within and outside of Flashpoint with creativity and an unwavering dedication to reducing harm that is rare and refreshing in an industry long fueled by fear. We’re extremely proud of them both and look forward to seeing how they will continue to raise the bar for all of us.”

Read more about why Amina Bashir is a Rising Star and Jennifer Leggio is a recognized Advocate .

Amina Bashir Intelligence Analyst, Flashpoint Jennifer Leggio Chief Marketing Officer, Flashpoint



