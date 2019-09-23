HORNBLOWER CRUISES 11TH ANNUAL BOW WOW BRUNCH CRUISE OFFERS A TAIL-WAGGIN’ GOOD TIME

While doing something good for orphan animals in need

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Diego, CA -- Prepare your pooch for a dog-gone good time! On Sunday, Oct. 20, Hornblower Cruises & Events’ 11th annual Bow Wow Brunch Cruise departs for an afternoon of dog-friendly fun on the water. This popular annual fundraiser, one of the few opportunities to bring pets aboard a Hornblower yacht, benefits orphaned animals at the Helen Woodward Animal Center.



In honor of Halloween, Bow Wow Brunch is themed with a costume contest and an exciting Bow Wow top trick contest, complete with prizes. Local canine celebrities cannot stay away from the Bow Wow Brunch! Meet Chopper the Biker Dog,our Bow Wow Ambassador and Boston terrier biker dog/registered therapy hero. Chopper entertains groups at hospitals, hospices and nursing homes throughout Southern California on his terrier sized Harley and gear. Certified Professional Dog Trainer Darris Cooper CPDT-KA, Petco Positive Dog Training’s National Trainer and a San Diego favorite and his dog Zakai will join us. Jagger and Kristie from Magic 92.5 FM will be on board with their dog Bodie to meet fans. Colton the Corgi of Instagram fame will also be on board to meet and sniff his followers.



The two-hour Bow Wow Brunch Cruise kicks off with a bountiful buffet brunch that includes free-flowing sparkling wine, mimosas and decadent dessert bar – just like the buffet offered on Hornblower’s weekly Sunday Champagne Brunch Cruises. Pooches also enjoy a little pampering in the form of an open-air dog relief walk also known as the “poop deck” on the sun deck and refreshing water bowls throughout the yacht. Hornblower staff members take measures to ensure the safety of all furry first mates, and each canine guest will go home with a doggie buffet bag packed with treats and products from Petco.



A portion of the money raised through the Bow Wow Brunch Cruise benefits the Helen Woodward Animal Center. For more than 30 years, the private, non-profit organization has been saving the lives of animals and enriching the lives of people. In addition to providing humane care and adoption for orphaned animals, the center also administers animal-related educational programs.



One dog per adult is invited on the 2019 Bow Wow Brunch Cruise. Dogs must be well behaved and on a leash at all times. (Retractable leashes are NOT allowed) Boarding begins at 11:30 a.m. at Hornblower’s Grape Street Pier (1800 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA, 92101), and cruising follows from noon to 2 p.m. Dogs Cruise Free! Humans are $98 for adults*, $96* for seniors and members of the military, $61.15* for children ages 4-12 and FREE for ages three and under (*plus taxes and service fees).

For Bow Wow Brunch Cruise reservations and event guidelines for dogs, visit Bow Wow Tickets or call 619-686-8715. Learn more about Hornblower’s daily, charter and special event cruises on San Diego Bay at Hornblower Website.

Please remember, a few simple rules make Bow Wow Brunch Cruise fun for everyone:

1) One dog per adult is welcome. The event is not open to dogs under six months of age.

2) Waiver forms (provided upon ticket purchase) must be completed prior to boarding.

3) All dogs MUST be on a leash at all times.

5) Owners must clean up after their dogs.

6) No dogs in heat are allowed.

7) The cruise is not recommended for dogs that are sensitive to movement or prone to motion sickness.

8) This event is not appropriate for dogs that are unpredictable in crowds or dislike strangers or other dogs.

9) This event is for dogs and people only, no other pets are allowed.

