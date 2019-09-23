Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), 23 September 2019 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the second tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 1 July 2019 (“Second Tranche”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:



MTA NYSE Total Trading

Date

(d/m/y)



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

(€) Consideration excluding fees







(€)



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

($) Consideration excluding fees







($)



Consideration excluding fees







(€)*



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)* Consideration excluding fees







(€)*



16/09/2019 53,576 136.3445 7,304,792.93 7,100 151.4366 1,075,199.86 974,707.52 60,676 136.4543 8,279,500.45 17/09/2019 20,493 136.9429 2,806,370.85 - - - - 20,493 136.9429 2,806,370.85 18/09/2019 - - - 7,380 154.2774 1,138,567.21 1,030,097.90 7,380 139.5797 1,030,097.90 19/09/2019 - - - 6,643 154.5318 1,026,554.75 927,581.77 6,643 139.6330 927,581.77 20/09/2019 4,392 138.4931 608,261.70 5,700 152.0846 866,882.22 785,931.30 10,092 138.1483 1,394,192.99



Total



78,461 136.6211



10,719,425.48 26,823 153.1225



4,107,204.04 3,718,318.49 105,284 137.1314 14,437,743.96

Since the announcement of the Second Tranche of the buyback program dated 1 July 2019 till 20 September 2019, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 111,441,052.43 for No. 778,751 common shares purchased on the MTA

USD 21,717,920.19 (Euro 19,691,401.90*) for No. 140,573 common shares purchased on the NYSE

resulting in total No. 7,896,358 common shares held in treasury as of 20 September 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 3.07% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

Attachment



