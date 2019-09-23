Female Chester County Police Officer Wins Gender Discrimination Case Against East Whiteland Township

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Console Mattiacci Law, LLC won a unanimous jury verdict in a gender discrimination case in federal court on behalf of police officer, Sian Keating, against East Whiteland Township, her former employer. Officer Keating was represented by trial counsel Julie A. Uebler, Esquire and Anna Norman, Esquire , and assisted by paralegal, Julie Brook . The verdict was rendered on September 19, 2019, after a four day trial in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania before the Honorable Timothy R. Rice.



Officer Keating had worked for East Whiteland Township as a part-time police officer for several years when then Police Chief Eugene Dooley recommended her for an open full-time position in May 2017. Rather than implement Chief Dooley’s recommendation, the Township Manager and Township Supervisors refused to promote Officer Keating to full-time. Officer Keating alleged at trial that the Township Manager and the Township Supervisors blocked the promotion because of Officer Keating’s gender after questioning Chief Dooley’s recommendation to promote another woman.

The jury was asked to assess Officer Keating’s compensatory damages (compensation for emotional pain and suffering, inconvenience, mental anguish or loss of enjoyment of life) relating to her rejection for promotion, and returned a unanimous verdict of $200,000.

Officer Keating now works as a full-time police officer for the Borough of Malvern, where she was the first female officer promoted to full-time. Following the jury’s verdict, Judge Rice will decide what amount to award Officer Keating for her wage and benefits losses, as well as the amount to reimburse her for attorneys’ fees and costs.

Console Mattiacci Law, LLC is proud to represent Officer Sian Keating, who had the strength and courage to fight back when her civil rights were violated, not only for her own sake, but for all women in law enforcement across this Commonwealth.

About Console Mattiacci Law, LLC

﻿Console Mattiacci Law, LLC is an employment rights law firm with offices in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Moorestown, New Jersey and New York City, New York. Since its inception in 1990, the firm has focused its practice on the representation of current, former and potential employees concerning work-related matters.

The lawyers at Console Mattiacci Law, LLC counsel whistleblower-employees who have been retaliated against and individuals who have been victimized by illegal employment discrimination and retaliation, including sex, race, religion, disability and age discrimination and sexual harassment at work. They also represent employees concerning medical leaves, disability benefits, wage and hour claims, employment contracts, severance agreements, stock option plans, and class action lawsuits.

For more information, please contact Console Mattiacci Law at 215-545-7676.



