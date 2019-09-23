$32K Raised At 16th Annual CBT Golf Classic

CB Technologies Surpasses $282K Total Raised for Uplift Family Services at Hollygrove

/EIN News/ -- Orange, CA, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB Technologies, Inc. is proud to announce that our 16th Annual Charity Golf Classic has raised another $32,000 for Uplift Family Services at Hollygrove. Since its inception, the tournament has now raised over $282,000 to benefit at-risk children and families in the Hollywood and South Los Angeles areas.

“I am so happy to be able to give back to our local community, especially through an organization as influential as Hollygrove," said CBT Founder & CEO, Kelly Ireland . "It’s our 16th annual tournament and we’ve surpassed our highest ever total at thirty-two thousand. I am so proud of our team for their effort and ever thankful to the great group of golfers and donors that make this event possible.”

“We simply could not do what we do without generous supporters like CBT! 16 years of dedication and commitment has brought hope and healing to thousands annually. On behalf of the entire Uplift Family Services team, thank you for doing whatever it takes to help families in need,” said Hollygrove Fund Development Manager, Camille Guerrero.

Uplift Family Services at Hollygrove is the Los Angeles division of one of California’s largest, most comprehensive mental and behavioral health providers. Statewide, the agency serves more than 33,000 children and their family members in more than 19 counties each year. Uplift Family Services’ programs are proven to be more effective than the national average in helping children and adolescents overcome complex behavioral health problems and recover from trauma.

Proceeds from the tournament support the organization’s Endless Summer therapeutic after school program, which serves children ages 6-13 with emotional and behavioral challenges resulting from poverty, abuse and neglect. This highly individualized program creates resiliency, fosters character development and promotes social and academic competence in children who often cannot cope in traditional after school settings. In addition, proceeds from the tournament help support their Parent Institute, a unique parent support group providing therapy, parenting education, skills building and basic needs, such as food and clothing, to families living at the margins. Further, funds contribute to Uplift Family Services’ Whatever It Takes basic needs fund.

