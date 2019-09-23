Orbital Micro Systems International Center for Earth Data Opens for Business

/EIN News/ --



The world’s first market-sustainable platform for the integration and dissemination of Earth Observation data will improve weather-related information worldwide

Edinburgh, Scotland, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Orbital Micro Systems (OMS), a leader in advanced instrumentation for small satellite missions and analysis-ready earth data intelligence platforms, today opened the International Center for Earth Data (ICED) at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland. A collaborative project between OMS, the University of Edinburgh, and the University of Colorado at Boulder, ICED is a commercial and market-sustainable platform that leverages the latest in data science and cloud services to gather, integrate, and disseminate Earth Observation data. The data generated from ICED will result in highly reliable, frequent weather and environmental information that will empower governments, businesses, and consumers to make timely decisions that increase safety and ensure economic viability.

“ICED is the result of a collaboration among the best and brightest minds in data science, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and satellite technology, working synergistically to create a platform that will deliver unprecedented quality, quantity, and frequency of Earth Observation data,” explained William Hosack, chief executive officer of OMS. “ICED fills a void in multiple markets that require immediate visibility into weather and other environmental factors that can impact business performance and emergency preparedness. We believe the information derived from ICED will have a profound impact on the safety, security, and prosperity of stakeholders worldwide in a multitude of sectors, such as aviation, maritime, insurance, agriculture, and civil preparedness.”

ICED subscribers will have access to reliable and timely information from OMS’ innovative low earth orbit (LEO) satellite technology that utilizes advanced passive microwave radiometry to penetrate storms and deliver a comprehensive view of weather and environmental conditions—leading to much more accurate forecasts. The processing and alignment of datasets from the OMS Global Environmental Monitoring System (GEMS) satellites and multiple public and private sources facilitates more accurate weather insights in underserved areas of the world that may not have the resources to process raw data into local models necessary for appropriate forecasting and planning.

OMS selected the University of Edinburgh as the site for ICED due to the institution’s prolific data sciences program and interest in forging commercial relationships. The partnership between OMS and the University enables ICED to quickly serve global markets from one of the world’s centers of data science excellence.

For more information about Orbital Micro Systems and the International Center for Earth Data, please visit www.orbitalmicro.com.

About Orbital Micro Systems

Orbital Micro Systems (OMS) specializes in the development and delivery of technology and data for space applications. With broad expertise in applied science, weather science and earth observation, instrumentation development, data science, space operations, and program delivery, OMS is positioned to deliver innovation to many areas of the aerospace sector. For more information about OMS, please visit www.orbitalmicro.com.

