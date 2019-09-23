Allsup Supports U.S. Pain Foundation in Bringing Attention to Chronic Pain during National Pain Awareness Month

#LetsTalkAboutPain, hosted by the U.S. Pain Foundation, sheds light on the power of sharing experiences of individuals living with chronic pain

Allsup, the nation's premier disability representation company, remains committed to supporting the significant contributions of the U.S. Pain Foundation in raising awareness of chronic pain caused by severe illnesses and injuries, such as arthritis, cancer and back or spinal cord injuries.

September is National Pain Awareness Month, a time when the U.S. Pain Foundation kicks off its annual initiatives, such as advocacy activities that encourage public involvement. This year, the organization’s campaign is centered on the theme, #LetsTalkAboutPain.

Individuals from all backgrounds were invited to share their personal stories about living with chronic pain for a “Pain Awareness Storyathon.” Videos are being shared daily throughout September and can be viewed at www.uspainfoundation.org/storyathon. The stories also are available on the organization’s YouTube channel. Those who missed the Storyathon video deadline may share a written story by visiting the Storyathon webpage.

In addition, the U.S. Pain Foundation has multiple educational events, social media giveaways and public awareness efforts taking place this month. U.S. Pain Foundation also launched a downloadable toolkit, which includes materials to help chronic pain advocates reach out to their local networks.

For more information about U.S. Pain’s activities, visit www.uspainfoundation.org.

ABOUT U.S. PAIN FOUNDATION

Founded in 2011, the U.S. Pain Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to serving those who live with pain. The mission of the U.S. Pain Foundation is to empower, educate, connect, and advocate for individuals living with chronic illness that causes pain, as well as their caregivers and clinicians.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, exchange plan and Medicare services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at TrueHelp.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

