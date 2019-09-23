AZEK BUILDING PRODUCTS PARTNERS WITH SNAVELY FOREST PRODUCTS

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Ill., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AZEK Building Products, a leading manufacturer of premium outdoor building materials, has announced a new partnership with Snavely Forest Products. The leading wholesale distributor of building products plans to offer the full lines of TimberTech® and AZEK® Exteriors products in key locations throughout Colorado and Wyoming.

“We are excited to partner with AZEK Building Products, a company that values quality products and prioritizes environmentally conscious manufacturing practices,” said Clark Spitzer, COO of Snavely Forest Products. “It’s well-known in the industry that they’re a first-class company with an outstanding reputation of excellence. Their long-standing commitment to sustainability and achieving the highest level of recycling in the decking industry perfectly aligns with our core values.”

The TimberTech and AZEK Exteriors portfolio of products provides customers with a range of high performance, low maintenance alternatives to wood. The products are made from a majority of recycled polymer to create an eco-friendly product with unrivaled style and versatility.

“It's an honor to partner with Snavely Forest Products, a company with over 100 years of rich history of providing customers with the best building products in the industry,” said Joe Ochoa, president of AZEK Building Products. “By partnering with distributors who value sustainability and exceptional customer service, we all benefit from the opportunity of an even greater, collective commitment to service and innovation.”

AZEK Building Products manufactures all products in the United States. Snavely Forest Products partners with both domestic and international manufacturers to bring the very best building products to their customers. Together, they are set to partner at distribution centers across Colorado and Wyoming with potential to expand to other locations in the future.

For more information on AZEK Building Products, visit TimberTech.com and AZEKexteriors.com.

For more information on Snavely Forest Products, visit snavelyforest.com.

About AZEK Building Products

AZEK Building Products, a division of The AZEK Company, manufactures home building materials under two divisions: TimberTech® and AZEK® Exteriors. TimberTech offers a premium portfolio of capped polymer and capped composite decking – as well as railing, porch, lighting and paver products – while AZEK Exteriors manufactures distinctly unique trim and moulding. Together the brands present homeowners, builders, architects, dealers and contractors with a comprehensive suite of first-rate products that are long lasting, sustainable alternatives to wood. AZEK is headquartered in Chicago, IL (with plants in OH and PA) and also owns business operations of Minneapolis-based Ultralox railing systems. For more information visit AZEKCo.com or call 1-877-275-2935.

About Snavely Forest Products

Founded in 1902, Snavely Forest Products (www.snavelyforest.com) is a recognized leader in the wholesale lumber industry. Delivering superior material, exceptional service and market expertise to both customers and vendors, clearly expresses a commitment to “Building Business for Our Partners”. Snavely Forest Products’ goal is to provide its customer’s access to the world’s best building products at competitive prices.

